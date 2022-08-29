Joint

South Dakota voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote on Initiated Measure 27, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over.

 South Dakota News Watch

A statewide poll conducted in late July shows that support for legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota has waned in the past two years and also appears to indicate that a referendum on legalization in November could fail.

The poll of 500 registered voters in July found that 43.8 percent of respondents support legalizing recreational marijuana and that 54.4 percent oppose it.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments