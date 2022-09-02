While the governor and Republican-led Legislature push to expand access to firearms in South Dakota, a majority of voters favor restrictions such as waiting periods and age limits for some gun purchases, according to a statewide poll co-sponsored by South Dakota News Watch.
The poll of 500 registered voters showed that 60 percent of respondents support establishing a two-week waiting period to buy an AR-15 — a semi-automatic rifle originally designed for military use — and 54 percent support a minimum age of 21 for AR-15 purchases. There is less agreement on gun sales in general, with 41 percent saying South Dakota’s laws should be stricter and 47 percent saying that they should stay the same. Only 11 percent responded that laws governing gun sales in the state should make firearms easier to acquire.
The random telephone survey was conducted July 19-22, 2022, by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and was co-sponsored by News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota. The poll is part of the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch; the margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 percent.
Advocates of stiffer gun regulations have focused on the AR-15 because it has been used in several high-profile mass shootings, including the May 24, 2022 tragedy at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers before being killed by law enforcement officers, who were heavily criticized for their delayed response.
“We’ve had a series of mass shootings, and I think they’re still on people’s minds,” Michael Card, an emeritus professor of political science at USD, said. “Especially when they involve children and other vulnerable people. That is more likely to send us as a society to think that maybe this is something we need to control a little bit more.”
Card added that the much-scrutinized law enforcement response in Uvalde — which led to the firing of the school district police chief on Aug. 25 — “cast doubt on the (National Rifle Association) maxim that the only way to fight a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun. There were lots of good guys with guns who didn’t do anything that day.”
Emily Thomas, South Dakota chapter representative for Moms Demand Action, a national gun safety organization, volunteered with the group following a 2015 shooting incident at Harrisburg High School, where a 16-year-old student shot the principal in the arm with a handgun before being tackled and restrained. Thomas’ son was a student at the school at the time.
“That was the worst day of my life, not knowing if my son was alive,” she said. “You become a little numb, but then I realized that we can’t become numb. So many people have done that, thinking that dealing with gun violence and school shootings is just how it is, but this is not the way that any of us want to live. No one is pro-gun violence.”
The News Watch poll revealed a partisan divide, with Republicans more likely to be satisfied with the status quo. Of Democrats surveyed, more than three-fourths (76 percent) said laws surrounding firearms sales should be stricter, compared with 14 percent of Republicans. Most Republicans (67 percent) favored keeping the laws as they are, with only 18 percent saying gun laws should be less restrictive.
Of the Independent voters polled, a majority (55 percent) said gun sales laws should be stricter, while 40 percent wanted them to stay as they are and just 6 percent wanted to make them less strict.
Card said the poll results could reflect a reaction to legislation supported by Gov. Kristi Noem in recent years to make guns easier to purchase and carry in South Dakota. But he also acknowledged that conversations about gun control are different in some U.S. urban areas than in South Dakota, where sport hunting is part of the culture. An estimated 55 percent of South Dakota adults have guns in their homes, a percentage that ranks ninth highest among all states, according to the Pew Research Center.
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, noted in June that the AR-15 — dubbed “America’s rifle” by the NRA for its modify-friendly design and minor recoil — is used by South Dakotans for shooting prairie dogs, a statement that drew ridicule in some circles while ringing true in others.
Card, who grew up in Timber Lake “with a shotgun and .22 rifle behind the seat of my pickup,” also spent five years in Ohio’s largest city, Columbus, where his neighbor was an emergency room doctor.
“She told me that if a shooting victim came in, they usually still had a gun on them,” he recalled. “It was a completely different world than rural South Dakota, where guns are typically used on varmints or for hunting. Growing up here, it was very clear that if you point your gun at something, you intend to kill it. That leads to a certain amount of respect for firearms.”
South Dakota gun laws have become more lenient under Noem, whose Hamlin County ranch roots and support for Second Amendment rights are central to her political profile. Just weeks into her term in 2019, the governor signed a law that allowed people who can legally possess a firearm to carry concealed handguns without a concealed carry permit. That action was praised by the NRA but came despite concerns from law enforcement agencies such as the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association and South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association.
During the 2022 session in Pierre, Noem signed bills to eliminate fees for concealed carry permits — for use in other states or to expedite background checks — and to clarify the state’s “stand your ground” firearms law, providing greater burden-of-proof protections for those who use deadly force and claim self-defense.
Those actions helped elevate South Dakota from 29th in 2020 to 7th in 2022 on a ranking of “best states for gun owners” published by “Guns and Ammo Magazine,” which also praised the state’s “permissive NFA (National Firearms Act) environment.”
From the other perspective, Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocating for gun restrictions and against gun violence, ranks South Dakota 46th on its list of states with safe and effective gun policies, placing the Mount Rushmore State in its “national failures” category.
State Rep. Aaron Aylward, R-Harrisburg, said that renewed calls to regulate gun sales following high-profile shooting incidents are primarily a result of political posturing.
“Just look at Chicago, where shootings are a daily occurrence — do we hear about every one that happens?” Aylward, 36, a former Libertarian candidate who changed his party affiliation to Republican and won office in 2020, said. “A lot of this is just the media or whoever is trying to get a story out and use certain situations to their advantage.”
Aylward sponsored a bill last session to allow state agencies to refuse to cooperate with federal gun regulations that would create a “chilling effect” on the local gun industry. Noem’s office didn’t offer support for the measure, which failed in the House after multiple amendments.
In the News Watch poll, women (61 percent) and people over 65 (61 percent) were significantly more likely to support banning the sale of AR-15s to people under 21. Federal law places the minimum age to purchase rifles or shotguns at 18, but state or local ordinances can raise that minimum age.
Six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 2018 were carried out by men 21 years old or younger, according to the Violence Project, which maintains a national database of mass shootings. Many of those shootings involved semi-automatic rifles.
Of the respondents polled in South Dakota, 76 percent of Democratic voters strongly support raising the age limit to 21, while 41 percent of Republicans strongly oppose such a change. Of Independents, 53 percent strongly support raising the age limit.
This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at SDNewsWatch.org.
