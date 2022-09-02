Poll

While the governor and Republican-led Legislature push to expand access to firearms in South Dakota, a majority of voters favor restrictions such as waiting periods and age limits for some gun purchases, according to a statewide poll co-sponsored by South Dakota News Watch.

The poll of 500 registered voters showed that 60 percent of respondents support establishing a two-week waiting period to buy an AR-15 — a semi-automatic rifle originally designed for military use — and 54 percent support a minimum age of 21 for AR-15 purchases. There is less agreement on gun sales in general, with 41 percent saying South Dakota’s laws should be stricter and 47 percent saying that they should stay the same. Only 11 percent responded that laws governing gun sales in the state should make firearms easier to acquire.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments