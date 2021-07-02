Pollinators -- butterflies, bees and other insects -- are not doing well during the drought. Learning the importance of such critters is the fun-based goal of the seventh annual Little Wings on the Prairie butterfly festival, set for July 17, at the Oahe Downstream recreation area north of Fort Pierre, near the park’s welcome center.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's wildlife biologist Charlene Bessken is looking forward to making the seventh annual Little Wings on the Prairie butterfly festival on July 17 at the Oahe Downstream recreation area north of Fort Pierre better than last year's coronavirus-modified version.
“It's that time of year again for our Butterfly Festival. Hopefully you can join us,” Bessken said. “In 2020, because of Covid we had a drive-through event with information, games and toys in give-away backpacks. We were still there. I’m not good at giving up.”
The public can get in on the program -- running from 9 a.m. to noon -- for free, but attendees must have a state park sticker on their vehicle.
Many causes add up to make life hard for pollinators. Insecticides, a diminishing amount of preferred-diet plants and now the ongoing drought are some of the main challenges. Bessken has been leading an effort to benefit all types of butterflies. She has been the main thrust behind the butterfly gardens and the butterfly festival. She said that the Monarch butterfly is close to being placed on the endangered species list.
“I encourage you to plant milkweed,” said Bessen, referring to the Monarch butterflies’ favorite food plant.
All insects can be pollinators, helping humans indirectly. Some directly produce food for humans.
“I do believe that the honey bees are struggling,” local bee enthusiast Sam Missal said, who annually gives hands-on bee and honey presentations. “With the drought, my bees are down and not producing well. S.D. is a big honey-producing state, but all over the county the bees are struggling. Could be a down year for honey production.”
Lack of bug food becomes a lack of human food.
“There’s just not enough little flowers. Any flower that you can think of can be pollinated by bees,” Missal said.
He added that it takes about two million flowers and about 50,000 miles -- divided by 50 or so bees -- to make a pound of honey. A quart of honey is about three pounds.
“There’s quite a bit that goes into it. People don’t really know where their food comes from," he said. "I always look forward to Little Wings on the Prairie; it’s really interactive and fun. Gets the kids tired.”
And the festival makes learning fun too.
The popular costumed Pollinator Parade is at 10:30 a.m. Youth and adults can bring their own insect wings and accessories to wear or grab one of about 100 paper wings available at the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre the week before the butterfly festival. And ideas are available for families to make their own costumes.
Beesley the Honey Bee will also make an appearance to entertain the crowd. A staff-guided Prairie Butterfly Garden tour will help visitors identify the native plants in the garden and the importance of the resident pollinators. Don’t forget to pick up a souvenir flying disk -- a black & white one with insects designs all set to be colored with permanent markers. The event also features different organizations sponsor tables, booths and tents with various teaching stations for hands-on activities.
As with every year, Missal will include sample-tastes of honey, along with his honeycomb presentation. Other activities include Game, Fish and Parks botanist Jaco Dyer teaching how to make your own do-it-yourself butterfly garden.
Kids can also learn to make a native bee-house. And volunteers from the Pheasants Forever group will instruct youth in making their own pollinator ball.
Discovery Center members will be there instructing a journaling exercise for when kids discover pollinators. The Girl Scouts will have a van -- their mobile STEM center -- for their monarch citizen scientist program. Kids and adults can make their own antennae headdress. South Dakota State University Extension will help visitors explore insects really up close. There will also be a people-sized migration maze, pollinator games, and of course butterfly treats.
