He has his own word to describe the art he makes. It is even copywritten. Now he has his Termesperes here in Pierre.
Dick Termes, from Spearfish, was in Pierre on Halloween to do a little treat dropping off as he visited Stanley County High School, T.F. Riggs High School and Georgia Morse Middle School. Three unique creations of art at three unique places in Pierre. A perfect fit.
Termes describes two levels of involvement for himself. There is the structural involvement, and the kids involvement.
As he entered Georgia Morse Middle School, one administrator recognized him before he even got all the way to the counter.
“I miss him,” Deborah Hiatt said. “You haven’t come in a long time.”
The art pieces were created in 2004 with students from the local area. Kristie Maher, of South Dakota Discovery Center, describes workshops over five different summers with the kids where Termes worked on the different pieces.
The structural side consists of Termes using a six-pointed perspective represented on Platonic solids. The solids are tetrahedron, cube, octahedron, dodecahedron and icosahedron. The six-point perspective involves finding six points on one of the shapes, all equidistant from each other. Putting it all together, Termes illustrates his art as it moves, or the viewer moves around it, so the viewer can observe perspectives from all its points.
“Dick Termes is an amazing artist. His work has been displayed all over the world,” Maher said. “We are so lucky to have such easy access to Termes and his work here in South Dakota. Our students have had opportunity to spend hours with him in conversation and creating art side-by-side.”
The cliché, ‘necessity is the mother of invention,’ rings true with Termes. While he is world famous for his spheres of perspective, the multi-sided pieces came from a want to be able to reproduce his art more easily. Having spheres reproduced is difficult — even more so mass producing them for consumers.
“The closest thing to a sphere is a polyhedron,” Termes said. “If I can figure out how to do the six-point perspective that I am doing on the sphere, onto the polyhedron, they’re easy to lay out flat.”
Termes figured out if he laid out his plan on a flat surface, which could in turn be folded up into the designated shapes, it was much easier than trying to layout a sphere shape flat to be assembled.
When Maher contracted Termes to come work with the kids, he brought his basic shapes, and with some instructions, allowed the children to apply the paint and colors to his designs.
“We ended up with five different polyhedrons,” Termes said.
Termes’ goal, with the help of Maher, was to find the schools where the kids who made the art with him and hang the art pieces at the schools.
At T.F. Riggs, a scissor lift will deploy soon and hang one piece in the entry way, just inside the front doors. At GMMS, a lift was deployed to hang the art alongside one well-lit stairway. At Stanley County there is one hanging in the entry area as well.
“I’m not a big theme guy,” said Termes. “I just like to see where it goes.”
