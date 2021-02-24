The last time Pierre built an outdoor swimming pool it was the Roaring '20s, Calvin Coolidge was president and the Depression and World War II were still years into the future.
Fast-forward 96 years and the city is ready for a replacement. The old pool was demolished in December and ground will be broken on the new pool this spring, though no date has been set.
The public-private parnternship, launched three years ago this month when Mayor Steve Harding appointed a study group to consider a new pool, by all accounts has been a success.
The group reported back to the council in February 2019, and the past two years have been filled with planning and fundraising.
The private part of the partnership has raised just over $2 million toward the estimated $13 million project and organizers still plans to go after another $850,000. The city has committed $10 million, up from $6.5 million after low bond rates played in its favor.
A mild winter meant demolition of the old bathhouse, warming house, bowl of the pool and surrounding concrete were done just before Christmas rather than this spring.
On paper, the complex will include a 50-meter multi-purpose pool, a recreational pool, a lazy river along with slides, a diving tower, a water walk, a children’s water platform, shade structures and zero-depth entry.
The reality is that several variables could force changes. Current dollar figures are based on engineering estimates.
"Once the project and features go out to bid, we’ll know more about how far the dollars will stretch," a city spokeswoman said. "The bids received can certainly impact scope. For example, if the bids come in higher than the engineering estimates, then components of the design/features may need to be forfeited for budgetary reasons."
The bigger question as summer nears? Where will Pierre residents swim when it gets hot?
The city closed the now-demolished outdoor pool last summer because of COVID-19. The indoor pool, open year round, will remain open. Fort Pierre, which kept its public pool open last summer with precautions, hasn't made a determination for this summer. A spokeswoman said the expectation is that it will be open this summer as well. Then there's the river.
The new Pierre pool is expected to open in summer 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.