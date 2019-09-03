(Ed. note — This is Part I of a two-part story)
Thousands of South Dakotans have lost their privileges to hunt, fish or drive within the state since 2016 because they owe money to government agencies for unpaid fines, fees or even college tuition. Often the people hardest hit by state debt collection efforts are low-income residents who are the least able to pay up.
The license and registration suspensions were implemented by the state debt Obligation Recovery Center, known as the ORC, as part of its efforts to collect money owed to government agencies.
Under state law, anyone who owes $50 or more to a government agency shall not be issued a hunting license, fishing license, state park entrance pass or be able to make a state park camping reservation. Driver’s licenses and annual vehicle registrations can be suspended if the debt is greater than $1,000.
State officials say the license and vehicle registration suspensions are a necessary tool to collect more than $80 million owed to state agencies and departments for debts due to outstanding fees, fines and unpaid taxes.
Scott Bollinger, commissioner of the state Bureau of Administration that oversees the ORC, said debt sanctions are a way for the state government to pressure people who owe money to pay up and to help keep costs down for those who do not owe money. For example, Bollinger said that collecting debts owed to the Board of Regents, one of the top recipients of ORC debt collections, can help keep down the price of tuition at public universities.
“Ideally, if everyone paid their debts we’d probably have lower tuition rates, sales tax rates, whatever,” Bollinger said.
Created after a tough fight by the 2015 state Legislature, the ORC acts as the state government’s central debt collector. By June 30, 2019, state agencies had sent 122,353 individual debt accounts to the ORC. Since beginning operations in 2016, the center has brought more than $8.7 million worth of recovered debt into state coffers, according to its most recent annual report. Meanwhile, debtors owing millions more dollars to the state have entered payment plans to satisfy their debts.
During the 2019 fiscal year--running from July, 1 2018 to June 30, 2019--the ORC informed 18,000 people they’d be blocked from purchasing a hunting or fishing license in the state. Additionally, 3,000 people were notified that they wouldn’t be able to renew their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations that year unless they paid their debt in full or started a payment plan.
Bollinger is responsible for keeping tabs on ORC operations. He said the center has helped boost the state’s fiscal bottom line without costing taxpayers a dime because the independent contractor that operates the ORC doesn’t get paid unless the state does first.
“If you look at the raw numbers, we collect a lot more than we used to,” Bollinger said.
The South Dakota court system has, so far, been the largest beneficiary of the ORC’s efforts. A total of $3.67 million has been collected for the courts since 2016. In fiscal 2019 alone, $1.48 million worth of court-ordered debts was collected. A large portion of that total was court-ordered restitution and was paid to crime victims.
The state Board of Regents, which is responsible for South Dakota’s public universities, has received the second-largest amount of collections. Collectively, the state’s six public universities have received a little over $3.5 million in collected debts since 2016. The state Department of Corrections received the third-highest amount of collections, with more than $1.17 million paid over the last three fiscal years. The Department of Revenue has seen around $950,000 of debt collected through the ORC.
The average debt referred to the ORC in 2019 was about $670, meaning most of the state’s debtors couldn’t be hit with its toughest sanctions.
Many who have faced ORC enforcement actions are among the state’s poorest residents who struggle to repay their debts and can least afford to lose the right to drive legally, according to critics who say the debt collection system is biased against the poor.
“Wealth-based suspensions create a two-tiered system of justice where rich and poor people with otherwise identical records receive different punishments solely because of their ability to pay,” said Libby Skarin, policy director for American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota. “Criminalizing poor people and balancing budgets on the backs of the poor is inherently unfair, and it undermines the fairness and legitimacy of our legal system.”
Tomia Valdez, 42, of Rapid City, is on disability for a degenerative genetic condition and has custody of her 17-year-old son who is on the autism spectrum. She said her driver’s license has been suspended since 2017 because she owes the state $4,000.
The debt arose from a 2014 legal battle for which Valdez said she was assigned a public defender. She said she had been accused of neglecting and abandoning her son after they were evicted from their residence. She says the incident was a misunderstanding that took nearly two years to overcome in order to regain custody of her son.
In 2017, Valdez said she went to get her driver’s license reinstated after settling a separate legal issue but was denied and told of the $4,000 debt for the first time. Valdez said the debt would be nearly impossible to settle given her limited income.
“I can’t take my son fishing, I can’t take myself to the grocery store, I can’t take myself to medical appointments and my son is disabled,” Valdez said. “I can’t do anything.”
Part II in tomorrow’s Capital Journal
