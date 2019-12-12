Bishop Paul Swain announced that Pope Francis, on Thursday, Dec. 12, had appointed the Rev. Donald DeGrood as the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, comprising all of East River South Dakota, including Pierre.
Swain had submitted his resignation shortly after he turned 75 in September 2018, per church retirement rules, and Pope Francis accepted his retirement Thursday as he appointed DeGrood the ninth bishop of Sioux Falls, according to a news release from the diocese.
Swain, 76, will remain on as apostolic administrator of the diocese until Bishop-elect DeGrood is ordained and installed as bishop on Feb. 13 in St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Sioux Falls.
DeGrood, 54, was born in Faribault, Minnesota, and raised on his family’s farm near there , about 40 miles south of the Twin Cities. He attended Catholic schools and graduated from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul with a philosophy degree while being part of the college seminary program. After his bachelor’s degree, he worked selling shoes and for Land O’Lakes as a “feed specialist.”
But in 1993, he returned to complete his major seminary education at St. Paul Seminary next to St. Thomas, earning his master’s of divinity and was ordained a priest on May 31, 1997.
He served at a parish in Lakeville, Minnesota, then four years as spiritual director at his college seminary at St. Thomas, before parish duties again in Forest Lake. In 2013, DeGrood was named vicar for the clergy for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis while also serving as pastor of Blessed Sacrament parish in St. Paul. He continued to serve several roles with the Archdiocese, especially in the spiritual formation of seminarians and priests.
Established 130 years ago, the Sioux Falls diocese comprises about 125,000 baptized members in about 129 parishes east of the Missouri River, including Saints Peter and Paul in Pierre.
The Diocese of Rapid City comprises West River South Dakota including St. John the Evangelist parish in Fort Pierre; its bishop’s chair is vacant and the Rev. Michel Mulloy, vicar general, is acting as apostolic administrator until a bishop is appointed.
Swain was said by priests in the diocese to be very organized and successful at recruiting more priests to serve in the diocese than anyone had in decades.
Swain came late to the church, much less the office of bishop.
Born in 1943, he grew up a Methodist in a large family in upstate New York and after the Vietnam war worked in Wisconsin as an attorney and a political aide.
He converted to the Catholic faith when he was 40 and went to seminary.
He was ordained and installed bishop in Sioux Falls Oct. 26, 2006, only 23 years after joining the Catholic church.
Swain also was unusual among the approximately 264 diocesan bishops in the United States for having been awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service as an intelligence officer in the Vietnam War 1968-69 with the Air Force.
