Area where Wells Avenue will be closed.

East Wells Avenue, between the Dolly Reed Plaza and N. Washington Ave. will close shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. It is scheduled to remain closed until the middle of October.

During the eight week closure, the city will replace the underground sanitary sewer and water utilities and then rebuild and resurface the street.

Throughout the closure, the intersections at E. Wells Ave. and S. Court Place and E. Wells Ave. and N. Washington Ave. will also be closed.

The city maintains 80 miles of streets. Each year, city staff assess the streets, in addition to utilities, sidewalks and curbs to prioritize street maintenance and reconstruction projects.

