The Fort Pierre City Council unanimously reached a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday for development of a senior living complex to be built on a currently vacant lot along Yellowstone Street, and the city could see some housing benefits down the road.
The memorandum includes a statement that the city and developer both desire a proposed tax-increment financing district around the development, “to stimulate the development of the Property and to assist the Developer in securing the necessary financing for the project as a whole.”
Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn told the Capital Journal that he sees the new development as a chance for Fort Pierre to expand as local housing opens up with seniors moving into the new development.
“It’s kind of the evolving of a housing plan,” Hahn said. “You move into a small house when you first get married, you have kids, you grow into a bigger house, then you start downsizing again as you get old and the kids get out of the house as you get older. With this, as they move out of that house, that house then becomes available for the next set of young people coming to town and it opens up housing in the City of Fort Pierre.”
Hahn said the project is still in the very preliminary stages and mentioned that the agreement between Fort Pierre and the developer listed on the memorandum of understanding, PP7, LLC, is non-binding. Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson clarified to the Capital Journal that PP7 is a company wholly-owned by Brookings-based HME Management.
“It’s just an understanding between the city and the developer that they both are agreeable to the project and can continue on to the next step,” Hahn said.
That said, he added that construction could start later this year if things go smoothly. That date is still flexible, but Hahn also estimated that construction should last about 12 to 18 months from start to finish.
“Hopefully once this is successful, there will be hopefully many other locations and TIFs that we can continue with and continue to get the City of Fort Pierre growing,” Hahn said.
He said the construction and opening dates are especially flexible amid current supply chain and labor conditions.
“Cabinets are 16 weeks out, roof rafters, I was just listening today, are 16 weeks out,” Hahn said on Wednesday. “Building materials are still in very short supply, and that causes significant delays in construction. It’s hard to put a schedule on it anymore.”
He said the next step is for the developer to come up with cost estimates and determine qualifying TIFs.
“Once that is determined that everything is cost-effective to go, and then we’ll proceed onto the next step,” Hahn said. “And that is then establishing the TIF. The TIF area will be not only this property, it might be some surrounding infrastructure, streets to incorporate into the TIF.”
Hahn estimated that the preliminary plans presented to the council on Tuesday call for about 50 units of housing. As the design is finalized, Hahn said, that number may change. Hahn added that the development would have units for memory care, assisted living and independent living.
“It’s kind of an efficient way to put the building together,” Hahn said. “And any staff, they can share staff, janitorial staff, nursing staff.”
Hahn and Hanson confirmed that the project would cost about $12 million. Hanson added that HME Management is committed to building in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area even beyond this project, having committed to investing $20 million in the region during the next five years.
“They feel like it’s a growing region and it’s a good place to put their money,” Hanson said.
Those future developments should result in new multi-family housing, but Hanson said this particular development is crucial as her city needs accommodations for seniors.
“We do not have adequate space for our seniors as they’re retiring,” Hanson said. “We all know many of them who have had to move to Philip or Gettysburg or Miller or Rapid City or Sioux Falls just to find housing that accommodates their needs.”
