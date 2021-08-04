The Pierre Post 8 16U baseball team competed in the Class A State 16U Tournament in Rapid City this past weekend. They played Watertown, Harrisburg and Sioux Falls West. Friday’s games took place at Pete Lien Memorial Field, while Saturday’s game was played at McKeague Field.
Friday’s first game saw Post 8 hold a 2-0 lead over Watertown going into the sixth inning. Watertown scored one run each in the sixth and seventh innings to send the game into extra innings. Post 8 took a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when Connor Bruce scored on a Hudson Allen single. It wasn’t meant to be however, as Watertown scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 4-3 in walk-off fashion.
Erik Bjorklund and Hudson Allen led Post 8 with two hits each. Bjorklund, Allen and Lucas Miller each had one RBI. Connor Bruce led Post 8 on the mound. He allowed two runs on two hits in six and a third innings, walking six and striking out five.
The second game of the day for Post 8 belonged to the Harrisburg Tigers. They scored three runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, six runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning. The Tigers won 12-0 in five innings via the mercy rule.
Allen, Bjorklund, Miller and Miles Doyle each had one hit to lead Post 8. Caynen Carr led things on the mound for Post 8. He allowed 11 runs on ten hits in three and two-thirds innings, walking five.
Saturday’s game against Sioux Falls West saw the team from the east get out to a 7-0 lead after the third inning. Post 8 wouldn’t go away without a fight. They scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to put a dent in the Sioux Falls West lead. Sioux Falls West added a pair of runs in the fifth inning to push their lead to 9-4. Post 8 attempted a comeback, but it fell short. Sioux Falls West came away with a 9-7 victory.
Bjorklund led Post 8 with three hits, while Gunner Edson had two RBIs. Hudson Allen was the starting pitcher for Post 8. He allowed nine runs on eight hits in five innings, walking four and striking out four.
Post 8’s season ends with a 9-33-3 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.