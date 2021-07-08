Pierre’s Bennett Dean received the 2021 Russ Snyder Memorial Baseball Scholarship during a moment honoring the senior American Legion Post 8 baseball player on Monday between double-header games.
All six seniors were presented with special wooden baseball bats, each bat engraved with the year 2021, the scholarship name and the recipient’s name. Dan and Pat Snyder, brothers to the late Russ Snyder, presented the honors.
The timing seemed appropriate, in that the team had just won a game against Harrisburg Post 445, and was about to play for another win.
“Bennett is very deserving of this scholarship,” Post 8 Head Coach Brian White said. “He is an extra-hard worker; epitome of what you want in a baseball player; he does the right things.”
The $1,500 scholarship came as a surprise to Dean and to his parents.
“I had no clue until they announced it,” Dean said. “It goes to a senior who they think is most deserving. I think they think I am a unique person. The majority of it is your personality, your qualities off of the field.”
Dean’s personality is fairly down-home.
“I mow lawns. That way not only do I have a job, but I can set my own schedule around baseball. With double-headers, we are usually at the baseball field for seven-ish hours, three-or-four times a week,” Dean said. “I am going to South Dakota State next fall. My first year will be exploratory studies, since I don’t have a major yet, but I’m hoping this studies will help me choose.”
Even off of the field, and after the awards were given, team camaraderie continues on.
“A couple of my teammates and I went out to Jake’s after the game, but that is something we just do,” Dean said.
Some of Dean’s interest in baseball could come from his father, Greg, who played amature baseball — town teams — for about 11 years against local teams such as Four Corners and Wessington.
“All of the seniors are very deserving. Most of them have played together for six-seven years. I have a lot of regard for all of them,” Greg said. “It’s a wonderful tribute to Russ Snyder. Over the years, the scholarship has been awarded to some very fine young men. Thanks to its support of kids who come through the baseball system and who take that into their future, not only the funds but from a sentimental standpoint.”
Dean’s mother, Jill, is a strong support of the Russ Snyder Memorial Baseball Scholarship program.
“It’s a great group of senior boys, all of them are certainly qualified,” Jill said. “I pretty much follow my kids’ passions. Bennett pitches right and bats left; actually there’s quite a few left-handed batters on the team.”
The scholarship is dedicated to Russ Snyder, who was active in football, basketball, track and baseball. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and Tae Kwan Do. He graduated from Riggs High School in 1975, and played for Post 8 from 1974-75. At the University of South Dakota, he was selected as All-conference in baseball as a junior and as a senior. Snyder passed away in 2000 at the age of 43. Shortly after his passing, several of his former Post 8 teammates started a scholarship in his honor, usually awarded each season prior to Post 8’s final home game.
Russ’s longtime friend Jim Trimble has since become an optometrist and moved to Belle Fourche.
“I don’t know if I ever envisioned this coming this far,” Trimble told the Capital Journal in 2015. “We just got together with some classmates and Dan after Russ passed away and floated this idea around. We thought it would be a good idea — since Russ was such a great player, teammate and friend — to try to do something in memory of him.”
At Snyder’s funeral in 2000, Trimble and others wanted to do something positive in memory of his love for the game. Trimble came up with the idea of a scholarship to honor Russ’s hard work, leadership and dedication. In 2019, when Post 8 Baseball hosted its annual roast beef fundraiser, the members presented their Home Town Hero award to Dr. James Trimble and the Russ Snyder Memorial Scholarship donors.
Because of its popularity and the Post 8 Baseball supporters, the scholarship has grown over the years from $300 to $1,500. It now not only includes a monetary prize to the chosen senior player, but also special baseball memorabilia bats to each of the seniors, and has included personalized banners for the senior players to keep.
“Wish we could do more for the kids, but it is nice to give the seniors something to remember,” Dan Snyder said. “That beautiful spot for the plaque — when they designed the baseball diamond the board gave us that spot, to see where this started and who has been recognized.”
