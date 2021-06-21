Jayden Wiebe

Post 8's Jayden Wiebe, seen here in action against the Aberdeen Smittys, scored nine runs in five games at the Dakota Classic.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team played in the Dakota Classic Tournament in Sioux Falls this past weekend. They played four games in pool play before playing in a quarterfinal game.

Friday’s game saw Post 8 defeat Wayzata 19-5. Their biggest inning was an eight run inning in the seventh inning. Bennett Dean was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He allowed five runs on eight hits in seven innings.

Saturday’s games saw Post 8 defeat Norfolk 6-4, and Sioux Falls West 5-0. Winning pitchers for Post 8 were Jackson Edman and Isaac Polak. Andy Gordon recorded the last four outs to earn the save.

Sunday morning saw Post 8 lose 4-3 in eight innings to Jackson, Minn. Jackson got the win on a two-run double by Gabe Wolff. In a tournament quarterfinal game on Sunday afternoon, Post 8 lost 9-0 to Shakopee Post 2.

Post 8 (13-8) will next see action against Excelsior, Minn. (10-4-1) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. That game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments