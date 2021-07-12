The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team played in the Gopher Classic Tournament in Mankato this past weekend. They went 1-2 in their three games against teams from Minnesota.
After Friday’s games were rained out, Post 8 saw action against LaSeur-Henderson on Saturday. They jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the second inning. They never looked back en route to a 10-5 victory. Five Post 8 players had two hits each, while Maguire Raske, Andy Gordon and Cade Hinkle each had two runs batted in.
Bennett Dean was credited with the victory for Post 8. He allowed eight hits and four runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
David Gupton took the loss for LaSeur-Henderson. He went one inning, allowing six runs on six hits and walking zero.
Saturday’s second game for Post 8 saw them take on Hopkins. Post 8 got a run in the top of the second when Maguire Raske scored on an Andy Gordon groundout, but that was as close as the team would get to winning. Hopkins roared to life with nine runs in the third inning, including two two-run home runs by Jake Perry. Hopkins came away with an 11-1 victory.
America Sculati led Hopkins to victory on the hill. He went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven.
Elliot Leif took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered ten runs on four hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
Post 8 played the host Mankato American on Sunday morning. Mankato made short work of Post 8 en route to an 8-2 victory. They scored five runs in the second inning, and three runs in the fifth inning. All three runs in the fifth inning came on a home run by Caleb Fogal. Post 8’s runs happened in the fourth inning when Cade Hinkle and Jack Merkwan came across to score.
Matthew Werk got the win for Mankato. He lasted four innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six.
Aaron Booth took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered five runs on seven hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Post 8 (21-17) will see action for the final time in the regular season when they play the Aberdeen Smittys (15-28) in a double header at Fossum Field in Aberdeen on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
