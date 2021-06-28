The Pierre Post 8 baseball team took to the road this past weekend for a tournament in Minot. The Eights went 2-2 on the weekend.
Friday saw Post 8 play a pair of games against the Watertown-Mayer Royals and the Minot Vistas. The first game against the Royals saw Post 8 win 7-1. Bennett Dean was the offensive star of the game after driving in four runs, including a solo home run in the second inning. Isaac Polak was the winning pitcher for Post 8 against the Royals after throwing five scoreless innings. The second game saw Post 8 win 7-2. Cade Hinkle was the offensive star after getting two RBIs, including a home run in the first inning. Gary Nedved threw seven innings and earned the victory on the mound for Post 8.
Saturday was a different day for Post 8, as they played the Mandan Chiefs twice. Game one saw the Chiefs defeat Post 8 6-1. The lone Post 8 run came in the fourth inning when Jack Merkwan scored on an Isaac Polak single. Game two saw Post 8 lead 3-1 going into the fifth inning, but that lead would not last. The Chiefs added 10 runs in the frame en route to a 12-8 victory.
Post 8 (17-11) will next see action against Brandon Valley Post 131 (18-8) in Brandon Valley in a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
