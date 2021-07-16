The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team played the Aberdeen Smittys in a single seven inning game at Fossum Field in Aberdeen on Wednesday. Post 8 won 11-1.
Post 8 jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jayden Wiebe scored on an Elliot Leif single. The Smittys answered back with a Max Prehn run on a bases loaded walk in the third inning. The game would not be tied for too long. Post 8 added three runs in the fourth inning, four runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning to clinch the win.
Gary Nedved, Jayden Wiebe and Spencer Letellier each had two hits, while Isaac Polak had three runs batted in. Five Smittys players each had one hit, while Cade Trenhaile had one RBI.
Nedved was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three.
Matt Feiock took the loss for the Smittys. He allowed five hits and four runs over four and a third innings, striking out three.
Post 8 (22-17) will next see action in a playoff series against Yankton Post 12 (17-23). Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game is scheduled for noon. If the teams split their two games, a third game will follow the second game on Saturday.
