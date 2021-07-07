The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted the Harrisburg Post 45 Junior Legion team in Post 8’s regular season home finale at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Post 8 won 9-4.
Both teams were able to scratch across a couple of runs, and the game was tied at 2-2 going into the bottom of the third inning. Post 8 gained a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning off of RBIs by Cade Hinkle, Bennett Dean and Jack Merkwan. They extended their lead to 7-2 in the fourth inning when Matt Hanson came across to score. Harrisburg added a pair of runs in the sixth, but that was as close as they would get. Post 8 added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth to ensure a victory.
Dean led Post 8 to victory on the mound. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out three.
Maddox Scherer took the loss for Harrisburg. He lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and nine runs while striking out one.
Post 8 (20-13) played Sioux Falls West at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Those games had not been completed at press time. Post 8 will play in the Gopher Classic in Mankato this weekend. They are scheduled to play Fargo, Papillon South, LaSeur-Henderson, Hopkins and Mankato American.
To see Full Scoring Summary for Post 8/Harrisburg Jr Legion, please go to www.capjournal.com.
