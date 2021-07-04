The Pierre Post 8 baseball team played Mitchell Post 18 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Friday. They were able to get the split in both games.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Post 8 regained the lead in the third inning after scoring four runs. Mitchell’s Dylan Soulek came across to score in the fourth inning, but that was as close as they would get. Post 8 scored two runs in the fifth inning, four runs in the sixth inning, and two runs in the seventh inning to clinch a 13-2 victory.
Elliot Leif and Andy Gordon led the way offensively with three runs batted in each. Lincoln Kienholz and Spencer Letellier each had three hits.
Isaac Polak pitched Post 8 to victory. He lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six.
Dylan Soulek took the loss for Mitchell. He allowed nine hits and seven runs over five innings, striking out two.
Mitchell jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of game two, and they never looked back. Mitchell added a run in both the fourth and fifth inning, and two runs in the sixth inning to clinch a 9-0 victory.
Leif led Post 8 offensively with two hits. Mitchell’s Jonah Schmidt had three hits, while Jake Helleloid had three RBIs.
Landon Waddell pitched Mitchell to victory. He allowed five hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three.
Jayden Wiebe took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered seven runs on ten hits over four innings, striking out two.
Post 8 (19-13) will play Harrisburg Post 45 (22-10) in a single seven inning game at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Monday. First pitch is scheduled to be 7:30 p.m. CT. That game had not been completed at press time. Post 8 will play Sioux Falls West (24-11) at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. First pitch for the first game of that doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
