The Pierre Post 8 baseball team played the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats in a doubleheader at the newly renovated Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City on Wednesday. Wednesday’s games were the first chance for Post 8 to play at Fitzgerald Stadium since it was renovated last summer. The two teams split the two games.
Game one saw the Hardhats hold a 4-2 lead going into the fourth inning. Post 8 responded by taking a 6-4 lead, a lead that they would not relinquish. They added one run on a balk in the fifth inning, and two runs on a home run by Aaron Booth in the sixth inning to push their lead to 9-5. The Hardhats attempted a comeback, but their efforts fell just short. Post 8 won 9-8.
Jayden Wiebe was the winning pitcher on the mound for Post 8. The right-hander surrendered five runs on five hits in three and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking six. Jack Van Camp recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Dylon Marsh took the loss for the Hardhats. He allowed seven runs on 12 hits in five innings, striking out two and walking two.
Post 8 started out game two on a positive note when Maguire Raske scored on a passed ball in the first inning. The Hardhats tied things up in the third inning when Jed Sullivan scored on a Ryker Henne single. Henne came around to score later in the inning to give the Hardhats the lead. No more runs were scored in the game, which functioned as a pitcher’s dual. The Hardhats came away with a 2-1 win.
Hunter Tillery earned the win on the mound for the Hardhats. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Jack Van Camp was on the losing end for Post 8. He allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, walking two and striking out four.
Post 8 (10-6) will play in the Dakota Classic at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. Friday night will see Post 8 play Wayzata, Minn. They will play Norfolk, Neb., and Sioux Falls West on Saturday evening. Post 8 will round out the pool play by playing Jackson, Minn., on Sunday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.