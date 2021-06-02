The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team got their season underway on Tuesday. They faced the Renner Royals and Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The first game of the day saw the Royals jump out to a 2-0 lead on the Eights after scoring two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies. They added another run in the second inning on an error. The Eights got on the board in the third inning when Matthew Hanson crossed the plate, but that was all the scoring Post 8 would muster. The Royals added a few more runs to come away with a 6-1 victory.
Sam Stukel led the Royals to victory on the mound. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for the Eights. He allowed two hits and four runs in three and one-third of an inning, striking out three.
The nightcap for the day saw the Eights jump out to a 2-0 lead on the Hardhats. The third inning proved to be a crucial one, as the Eights found themselves up 7-2. They added a couple more runs to go up 9-3. The Hardhats made a run, but their comeback efforts fell just short. Post 8 came away with a 9-6 victory.
Elliot Leif took home the win for Post 8. He allowed three runs on four hits in four and a third innings, striking out eight.
Blake Weaver suffered the loss for the Hardhats. He allowed seven runs on six hits in two and two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Post 8 (1-1) will host the Brookings Bandits in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
