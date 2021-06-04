The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted the Brookings Bandits in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday night.
Game one saw the visiting Bandits jump out to a 7-3 lead in the second inning. They added a pair of runs in the fourthing inning, and three runs in the sixth inning. The Eights didn’t go away without a fight. They scored one run in the fourth inning, and three runs in the sixth inning. The Bandits added an insurance run in the seventh to clinch a 13-7 victory.
Jackson Krogman was the winning pitcher for the Bandits. He went five innings, allowing four runs on ten hits and striking out five.
Brady Getz took the loss for Post 8. The pitcher allowed three hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out three and walking six.
Game two saw the Eights jump out to a 6-0 lead early. They added another run in the second inning to push their lead to 7-0. The Bandits mounted a comeback by scoring five total runs in the fourth and fifth innings. That wasn’t enough for the Bandits, however. The Eights added three insurance runs in the fifth inning. They came away with a 10-6 victory.
Isaac Polak was credited with the victory for Post 8. The righty went six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out seven.
Kyle Bauer took the loss for the Bandits. The pitcher went five innings, allowing ten runs on 12 hits and striking out four.
The Eights (2-2) will next see action against Sioux Falls East Post 15 (3-1) in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
