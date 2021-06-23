The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team played Excelsior at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. Excelsior is a suburb of the Twin Cities, and is just north of Chanhassen. Excelsior came away with a 9-5 victory.
Both teams traded runs early on, and the game went into the fourth inning tied 2-2. Excelsior gained the lead after a pair of runs in the fourth inning. They extended their lead to 9-2 in the fifth inning after scoring five runs. Post 8 scored three runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.
Blake Singh was the winning pitcher for Excelsior. He went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out one and walking zero.
Elliot Leif took the loss for Post 8. The southpaw went four and a third innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out six.
Post 8 (13-9) played Huron Post 7 (5-11) in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday. Those games were not completed at press time. Post 8 will play in the Minot Tournament this coming weekend. They will play Watertown-Mayer, the Minot Vistas and the Mandan Chiefs in pool play.
