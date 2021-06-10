The Pierre Post 8 legion baseball team had a busy couple of days of doubleheaders at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. They hosted Watertown Post 17 on Wednesday and Mitchell Post 18 on Thursday.
Wednesday Games
Game one saw Watertown take it to Post 8 to the tune of an 11-1 victory in five innings via the mercy rule. They scored four runs in the second inning, three runs in the third inning, and two runs in the fourth and fifth innings. A highlight for Watertown came in the second inning when Jerod Cyrus hit a three run home run. The lone Post 8 run came when Bennett Dean scored on a Matthew Hanson groundout in the second inning.
Kale Stevenson got the victory on the mound for Watertown. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking two.
Brady Getz took the loss for Post 8. He allowed seven runs on seven hits in three innings, striking out three and walking four.
Game two was scoreless until Post 8’s Jayden Wiebe scored on an Andy Gordon single in the fourth inning. Watertown responded with a run of their own in the top of the fifth inning, but Post 8 answered right back with a two-run single by Wiebe. Post 8 added an insurance run in the sixth inning. They won game two, 4-1.
Isaac Polak earned the win for Post 8. He allowed one run on six hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one. Lincoln Kienholz recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Jerod Cyrus took the loss for Watertown. He allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Thursday Games
Game one saw Mitchell get out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning. Post 8 answered back with three runs on their own in the fourth inning. They ended up taking the lead when Jack Van Camp came across to score on a Cade Hinkle single. That was just enough to give Post 8 a 4-3 victory.
Jack Van Camp was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in one and one-third of an inning, striking out three and walking one.
Jake Helleloid took the loss for Mitchell. He allowed four runs on six hits in six innings, striking out five and walking three.
Post 8 got out to a hot start in game two by scoring two runs in the first inning. They added another run in the third inning when Matthew Hanson scored on a fielder’s choice. Mitchell scored a couple of runs in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t meant to be. Post 8 added a couple of more runs late before eventually winning by a 5-2 score.
Jack Van Camp was once again the winning pitcher on the mound for Post 8. He allowed one run on zero hits in four innings, striking out eight and walking four. Brecken Krueger got the rare three inning save. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out two.
Ty Neugebauer took the loss in game two for Mitchell. He allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings, striking out five and walking three.
What’s Next?
Post 8 (5-5) will see action in another doubleheader at Hyde Stadium on Saturday. Their opponent will be the second Renner Post 307 team. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.