The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted Sioux Falls East Post 15 in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Sunday. Sioux Falls East came away with two victories.
Sioux Falls East jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning of the first game, and they never really looked back. They added two runs in the second inning, three runs in the fourth inning, and three runs in the fifth inning. A highlight came when Jackson Boe hit a two run home run. Cade Hinkle and Lincoln Kienholz came across to score for Post 8, but that was it. Sioux Falls East won 14-2 in five innings via the ten-run rule.
Tyler Boyum pitched Sioux Falls East to victory. He allowed five hits and two runs over four innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Matthew Hanson took the loss for Post 8. He went three innings, allowing eight runs on five hits and striking out two.
Game two started similarly to game one. Sioux Falls East jumped out to yet another 6-0 lead, but the Eights responded with four runs of their own. Both teams added one more run for the rest of the game. Sioux Falls East was able to get the outs necessary for a 7-5 victory.
Gage Sharping got the win for Sioux Falls East. He allowed five hits and four runs over four innings, striking out three. Ty Schafer recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
Bennett Dean took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered seven runs on five hits over four innings, striking out four.
Sunday marked the first time in the 2021 season that Post 8 (2-4) has been swept. They will host three doubleheaders at Hyde Stadium this week. Post 8 will play Watertown on Wednesday, Mitchell on Thursday and Renner No. 2 on Saturday. First pitch for the first game for all three doubleheaders is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.