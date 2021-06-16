The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team hosted the Aberdeen Smittys and Sturgis Post 33 in a triangular at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. Post 8 was able to win both games.
Tuesday’s first game saw the Smittys and Post 8 end the first inning tied 3-3. The Smittys took a 4-3 lead in the top of the third inning when Nick Clemens scored on a Brock Martin single. Post 8 won the game 5-4 on a two-run walkoff single by Jayden Wiebe.
Brady Getz was the winning pitcher on the mound for Post 8. He allowed zero runs on one hit in two innings, striking out three.
Austin Wagemann took the loss for the Smittys. He allowed five runs on seven hits in six and one-third innings, striking out three and walking two.
Post 8’s second game saw them jump out to a 2-0 lead on a couple of Sturgis errors in the second inning. They added four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on RBI singles by Andy Gordon, Bennett Dean, Matt Hanson and Gary Nedved. Post 8 put the final nail in the coffin for Sturgis when Jayden Wiebe scored on a Maguire Raske single in the fifth inning. Post 8 won 8-0.
Isaac Polak earned the win for Post 8. He allowed zero runs on two hits in seven innings, striking out five.
Kain Peters took the loss for Sturgis. He allowed seven runs on seven hits in three innings, striking out three and walking three.
Post 8 (9-5) played Rapid City Post 22 (18-12) at the newly renovated Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City on Wednesday. Those games were not over by press time. Post 8 will compete in the Dakota Classic in Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls this coming weekend. They will play Wayzata, Norfolk, Sioux Falls West and Jackson.
