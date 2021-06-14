The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team hosted the second Renner Post 307 team in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Trappers were able to win both games.
Game one saw Renner take a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Keegan Wenande scored on a Garrett Hoffman sacrifice fly. Post 8 answered back in the fifth inning when they scored a pair of runs on a pair of ground outs. Those runs were just what the doctor ordered. They were able to get the outs necessary to win 2-1.
Bennett Dean was the winning pitcher on the mound for Post 8. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking three.
Preston Konechne took the loss for Renner. He allowed two runs on two hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one.
Game two yet again saw Renner take a 1-0 lead, this time on a Matthew Hanson error in the first inning. That was all the runs Renner would get. Post 8 took the lead for good in the second inning when Jack Merkwan, Lincoln Kienholz and Cade Hinkle scored on an Andy Gordon triple. They added three runs in the fifth inning, and four runs in the sixth inning to win 11-1 via the mercy rule.
Jett Zabel earned the victory for Post 8. He allowed one run on four hits in five innings, striking out three and walking three.
Maverick Jarding took the loss for Renner. He allowed seven runs on five hits in four and one-thirds innings, striking out four and walking two.
Post 8 (7-5) will next see action in a tripleheader against Aberdeen Smittys (7-15) and Sturgis Post 33 (6-7) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.
