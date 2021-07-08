The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team played a doubleheader against Sioux Falls West at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Post 8 was unable to win either game.
Game one saw Post 8 hold a 4-3 lead after the fourth inning. Sioux Falls West tied things up at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings. Two Post 8 runs in the top of the eighth inning were answered by two Sioux Falls West runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Post 8 regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning when Maguire Raske scored on a Bennett Dean sacrifice fly. Sioux Falls West tied things up on a wild pitch. They won the game 8-7 when Mitch Willis scored on a Jamie Legg walk-off single.
Maguire Raske led Post 8 with two hits. Lincoln Kienholz added two runs batted in. Jamie Legg led Sioux Falls West with three hits, while Graham Sanders had two RBIs.
Carter Portner earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Sioux Falls West. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out one.
Isaac Polak took the loss for Post 8. He went two and a third innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out four.
Game two started out well for Post 8 when Lincoln Kienholz scored on a Maguire Raske sacrifice fly. Sioux Falls West answered back quickly and often by scoring nine runs in the first inning. They added four runs in the second inning to push their lead to 13-1. Post 8 added one run in the third inning, while Sioux Falls West added two runs. Post 8 scored three runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Sioux Falls West won 15-5 in five innings.
Aaron Booth led Post 8 with two hits. Kienholz, Raske, Booth and Elliot Leif each had one RBI. Gabe Stahl led Sioux Falls West with two hits. Billy Chatwell, Mitch Willis, Dylan Ades, Gabe Stahl and Jamie Legg each had two RBIs.
Cody Moores got the win for Sioux Falls West. He went four innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out one.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He allowed two hits and eight runs over two-thirds of an inning.
Post 8 (20-15) will have a busy weekend in Mankato at the Gopher Classic. They play Fargo Post 2 (19-5) and the Papillion South Titans (24-8) on Friday. They will play LaSeur-Henderson and the Hopkins Post 320 Flyers (11-9) on Saturday before ending pool play against Mankato American (14-4) on Sunday.
