Pierre’s Post 8 American Legion completed a $130,000 renovation on the exterior of its cabin building in September. Now, the group is looking forward to rededicating it on Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m., and everyone is invited.
Post 8 Commander LeRoy Madsen said the cabin was built in 1941-42 went through two major floods in Pierre — April 1952 and June 2011. The flooding caused some of the log sections of the cabin to begin to rot.
Madsen said the flooding left marks on the wall about 3-foot tall marks on the walls a year after the flood in ‘53.
Since the ‘53 flood, the floor settled over the years, slopping a 5-inch difference from one corner to the next. Although Post 8 still plans to replace the windows in the coming spring, they fixed the floors and other aspects needing attention, leaving the recently completed exterior as the last big project.
“The reason for the rededication, including a planned ribbon-cutting, is to recognize those who were big donors for the restoration, of $1,000 to over $10,000,” Madsen said. “There were several major contributors of over $10,000. But, this is for the public so they can see what’s been done.”
Former post commander and building restoration chair Ted Spencer found time and weather took their toll on the cabin.
“The 2011 flood, as well as harsh winters and almost 80 years of minimal maintenance on the exterior, resulted in wood rot, missing chinking, cracks between the logs and some foundation issues,” he said.
Madsen said that he and other volunteers completed a new 24-by-24-foot addition to the existing river-side deck two years ago. Madsen added, before the rededication, plans are for Tony Rae to lead other American Legion volunteers, including Sons of the American Legion, with power washing, sanding and restaining the older part of the deck.
The group is also continually adding memorabilia and other items to their time capsule for future generations, but they haven’t set a date for when the ammunition boxes will get embedded in their new homes — the concrete floor, left of the fireplace.
Log siding
The log siding’s original estimate came in at $85,000 but finished at $130,000 when all was said and done. The anticipated cost savings through volunteer help turned out to save less money than the group had hoped.
Madsen said the group supplemented some exterior work with local veteran volunteer labor, but safety and insurance considerations made using volunteers on the contractors’ scaffolding impossible.
Whitewood-based Absolute Log Homes and Restoration owner Tom Schramel began work in August 2020 and finished on Sept. 23, 2021.
“It was for the veterans,” Schramel said. “I’m not a veteran myself. I wanted to do something. This was one way to contribute to the veterans — a place to go to, to enjoy themselves and be proud of. It was something I wanted to do.”
He stuck to the original structure’s wood log as material, though he did go a bit further to get them.
“The logs were originally Ponderosa Pine,” Schramel said. “I use Lodgepole Pine out of Wyoming, a better species of logs to work with — they don’t shrink or decay as much. There are good points to both species. There’s really no difference, but Lodgepole works better.”
Historic value
In early January 2020, Post 8 received $17,000 in a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society to repair the original logs. The Historical Society awarded the $17,000 through its Deadwood Fund grant program, which receives funding through Deadwood gaming revenue the state sets aside for historic preservation.
The National Register of Historic Places added Post 8’s cabin to its rolls in 2019, listed for its significance in social history and architecture.
During Spencer’s research, he found several aspects that made the cabin unique.
The National Youth Administration constructed the cabin as part of the New Deal program and is the group’s only structure in Pierre. But the Youth Administration’s progress hit a roadblock when the United States entered World War II in 1941, leading to a worker shortage.
State Youth Administration inspectors reported in 1942 that the cabin was the only city-sponsored veteran’s project. The cabin is also one of only three known New Deal structures still standing.
The 65-foot-by-65-foot building, made initially from 10-inch logs from the Black Hills with a petrified wood fireplace and chimney, sits next to the Missouri River at the end of Pierre Street.
Post 8 and the City of Pierre signed a 99-year lease for the structure in 1944, with Post 8 paying $25 annually so long as it’s used as their American Legion location.
After its construction, the building immediately became a part of the community, continuing to this day.
During the 2011 flood, Madsen said the cabin acted as one of the main National Guard command posts for sandbag efforts. The building itself also received a sandbag wall surrounding it, and pumps remained in use around the clock.
The building also played a notable role in keeping troops entertained during WWII.
“When the Pierre Municipal Airport was converted into an Army Air Base in 1942, a full complement of troops arrived with it,” Spencer said. “The Legion turned over use of the building to the USO. By May of 1944, over 16,000 servicemen had visited this USO, making it one of the most successful establishments in the Northwest during World War II.”
