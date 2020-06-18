At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed June 27 as “Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Day.” This is to be a day for people to reflect on the causes, symptoms and treatment of post-traumatic stress injuries.
“The men and women of the United States Armed Forces who serve and risk their lives to protect our freedom deserve the investment of every possible resource to ensure their lasting physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” the Governor’s proclamation states.
PTSI, commonly known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, is a normal reaction to abnormal circumstances. It affects more than five million Americans each year. It is most commonly associated with veterans – and has been known by many other terms, including shell shock and combat fatigue – but PTSI can affect anyone at any age.
“Our veterans face many life-changing and dangerous situations when they put their lives on the line in defense of our nation’s freedoms,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “Raising awareness of PTSI is an important step in ensuring veterans have the support they need to make a successful transition back to civilian life. This will help with increased understanding of unseen emotional struggles resulting from PTSI, and is critical to the health and well-being of our returning heroes.”
It is estimated that between 11 and 20 percent of veterans experience symptoms of PTSI, including up to 20 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.
“Every veteran processes their military experiences differently, but for those who are experiencing nightmares, flashbacks, irritability or other symptoms of PTSI, help is available,” said Whitlock. “Specialized treatment for PTSI is available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.