Highway Patrol graduation

In April 2019, these nine South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers graduates heard from SD Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who will reprise his duty at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, with nine new troopers in the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre. It's open only to family members of the troopers; but will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/SDHighwayPatrol.

 Capital Journal photo April 2019

Nine newly veteran Highway Patrol troopers will graduate, finally, from trooper school on Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre.

Wintery weather delayed the ceremony that was scheduled for Oct. 23. Patrol leaders decided to make sure the new troopers could help more veteran troopers help people on the icy, dicey roads, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.

Now with some highway miles under their patrol belts, the nine — first out of the Patrol’s new Fast Track Academy program and the Patrol’s “Class 63” — will have their graduation ceremony at 1 p.m., Thursday.

South Dakota Chief Justice David Gilbertson will give the keynote speech at the event which is limited to family members of the new troopers.

But the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

Tags

Load comments