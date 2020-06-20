COVID

Shown is a highly magnified photo of a virus that creates COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, June 20, South Dakota Department of Health officials warned that two bars in the capital area hosted an individual capable of transmitting COVID-19.

The first potential exposure event occurred at The Fieldhouse, located at 2013 Eastgate Ave. in Pierre, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 12. The second establishment involved is The Chuckwagon, located at 112 N. Deadwood St., in Fort Pierre, with the possible transmissions taking place from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on both Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14.

“Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates and time should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited,” the department's news release states.

The department states symptoms of COVID-19 can include any or all of the following:

  • Fever or chills,

  • Cough,

  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

  • Fatigue,

  • Muscle or body aches,

  • Headache,

  • New loss of taste or smell,

  • Sore throat,

  • Congestion or runny nose,

  • Nausea or vomiting, and

  • Diarrhea.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to contact a medical provider if one develops symptoms.

Meanwhile, Saturday's state results saw both Hughes and Stanley counties add active COVID-19 cases. For a sixth day out of seven, Hughes County added cases, as it is now up to nine. Stanley County, meanwhile, now has three active cases.

South Dakota saw 67 new cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths, the state early Saturday.

The vast majority of individual cases have been the community acquired type of COVID-19, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said Friday. “…Individuals who, there’s no specific identification of what their exposure was, which is in its nature the definition of community spread, when we are not able to tie individuals back to a specific exposure.”

The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.

