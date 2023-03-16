Runnings in Pierre has poultry for sale. Under heat lamps sits dozens of Speckled Sussex, Rhode Island Reds and Sapphire Gems.

Runnings pet manager Randi Ramser explained that they mostly sell chicks for laying eggs. She said they sell roughly 300 chicks a week and plan on carrying them to mid-June, depending on demand. “Primarily what we do is the laying hens, we will be getting in some broilers also which are meat birds,” Ramser said.

Phil Torres

