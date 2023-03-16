Runnings in Pierre has poultry for sale. Under heat lamps sits dozens of Speckled Sussex, Rhode Island Reds and Sapphire Gems.
Runnings pet manager Randi Ramser explained that they mostly sell chicks for laying eggs. She said they sell roughly 300 chicks a week and plan on carrying them to mid-June, depending on demand. “Primarily what we do is the laying hens, we will be getting in some broilers also which are meat birds,” Ramser said.
She explained that the layers are eye-catching, each with their own set of unique characteristics. While Sapphire Gems tend to lay more eggs, heritage breeds Rhode Island Reds and Speckled Sussex tend to have more longevity.
University extensions in the tri-state area offer resources for those interested in raising livestock. “Raising backyard chickens can be a rewarding experience and a great way to teach kids about nature, agriculture and responsibility of caring for animals,” according to the University of Minnesota Extension’s website. The site explains that a six pound hen will eat roughly three pounds of feed each week.
Audra Scheel, 4-H Youth Program Advisor at SDSU Extention, described what all goes into raising chicks. For laying eggs, Scheel suggests a chick crumble feed with at least 18% protein. “That will ensure they’re getting the right nutrients and so forth,” Scheel said.
When it comes to watering the birds, Scheel said to provide clean water in a shallow container, since they are prone to drowning. “I usually try, when I first bring those chicks home, I dip their beaks in the water source. Just so they know where it’s at in their new coop,” Scheel said.
She also recommended using a brooder heater, being that the bedding used in a coop is flammable. “I prefer a brooder heater just because there's less chance of fire. Heat lamps get very hot so when you mix that with shavings and straw and different bedding materials, that makes me extremely nervous," Scheel said. Aside from being a safer option, she said the brooder heater helps mimic how they would stay warm under their mother.
Coops are needed to not only keep the chicks warm, but also keep them safe from predators. "We want to make sure that we have enough room for our chicks as they grow and develop," Scheel said. She recommends to anyone starting out to make a spacious coop to begin with, as the chicks can grow at a rapid rate. "In that coop design, I mean there's a million different coop designs out there. Obviously if you got layer hens, you're gonna want a spot for them to have nesting boxes in them. You're going to want them to be able to roost. Chickens like to sleep up high, and so that's where they feel safe," Scheel said.
Another thing she said to keep in mind is parasite control, as they tend to be prone to catch lice.
In terms of the regulations surrounding chicken ownership, both Pierre and Fort Pierre do not currently allow for urban chickens.
