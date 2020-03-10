The annual State Arts Conference, this year in Rapid City, May 14-16, is created as a catalyst for creative ideas.
According to by Jim Speirs, executive director Arts South Dakota, the conference’s featured speakers are Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts; Torrie Allen, president/CEO of Arts Midwest; Lori Pourier, president/CEO of First People’s Fund, and Lori L. Jacobwith, fundraising culture change expert & master storyteller with Ignited Fundraising.
Twenty practical learning sessions include community collaboration; professional development for artists and organizations; leveraging technology for success; storytelling; tourism and the arts; financial first aid; the arts and health; digital marketing; visual thinking strategies, board development and more. For more information, State Arts Conference, visit the Arts South Dakota website www.ArtsSouthDakota.org.
“Attendees also discover exciting art, great performances, community events, and socializing and networking,” said Speirs.
