A power outage at one of Pierre’s four substations put out the lights for about 40 percent of the city’s electrical customers Thursday evening for two hours, including Riggs High, where a volleyball game was interrupted and a school play carried on using flashlights when the limelight went out.
The power went out about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, to about 3,000 of the city’s 7,500 meters on the municipal electrical system and was restored to the “vast majority” of them by about 8:20 p.m., Brooke Bohnenkamp told the Capital Journal.
"A little pocket" of electrical customers remained without power for a longer period, said Bohnenkamp, communication director for the city. She texted out information about the outage Thursday evening and used other social media to get the message out.
Traffic lights went out, requiring city crews to put up temporary traffic controls. Police officers parked squad vehicles with flashing lights at some main intersections and directed traffic, according to observers.
In the Riggs gym, the volleyball game between Riggs and Sioux Falls Washington’s sophomores ceased as darkness fell. But the players then spontaneously began a game of duck, duck goose, everyone sitting in a big circle and playing. There was no inter-varsity competition in duck, duck, goose: everyone sat in the same circle.
The volleyball games were moved across the wide Missouri and completed in Stanley County High’s gym in Fort Pierre, with the sophomore game and the high school game completed by about 10 p.m. The junior high volleyball game at Riggs was completed before the power outage.
The power outage didn't mean curtains for the fall play at Riggs High in the school’s theater, said director Jenny Hodges, who contacted the Capital Journal to correct an earlier version of this article that inaccurately reported the play was foiled by the power outage.
“We performed last night and our tech crew held flashlights!” Hodges told the Capital Journal via email.
“We had a great audience and performance,” Hodges said. “In fact, the kids wish we could perform by flashlight again.”
“Please check your sources, my kids were very disappointed at this false news. We were all quite proud to accomplish what we did.”
Bohnenkamp said a city crew is working at the substation to determine the cause of the outage.
The city’s four substations take the high-voltage power from the big transmission lines that come into the city and tamp down the voltage for distribution to homes and businesses via underground lines.
The Ash substation is sort of at the northeast edge of the heart of the city, just north of North Harrison Avenue where it curves from going north to going northeast and just opposite the Lilac Avenue corner and next to the city’s giant water tanks, on the edge of the big open space that goes north up to Fourth Street/Airport Road.
When one substation goes off line, the power load is switched to one or more of the other three substations, keeping power on for all city residents, city leaders say. That switching was done Thursday evening to restore power to most who lost it within about two hours of the outage.
Bohnenkamp said she didn’t know of any serious problems caused by the power outage.
