The September issue of Prairie Business magazine annually names its 50 Best Places to Work in the northern plains. The magazine’s contest is now in its fifth year.
Earlier this year, employees nominated the organizations by submitting anonymous employee-satisfaction surveys, and the magazine used the survey results in selecting the 50 best. The survey sought input on each employer’s benefits, workplace culture and employee morale, among other factors. This year, the magazine received more than 1,400 nominations from employees from around the region. In 2018, there were approximately 1,300 nominations.
“Each year, it seems we’re awed by the number of nominations we receive,” said Korrie Wenzel, publisher. “This year, it has happened again. And after reading through the nominations, it is hard not to be impressed by the passionate comments made by so many employees at these great companies. It takes so much to be a great place to work. Obviously, it’s more than just pay or vacation time. This year’s winners are good examples of companies that are working hard to make work fulfilling. It’s nice to see that it’s happening in so many places in our region.”
The surveys came from South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota. The six South Dakota businesses making this year's list are:
- 3M, Brookings
- Architecture Incorporated, Sioux Falls
- Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell
- Lloyd Companies, Sioux Falls
- RCS Construction, Rapid City
- Swier Law Firm, Avon
The total list can be viewed at https://www.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=27629&l=1#{%22issue_id%22:616100,%22page%22:0}.
Prairie Business is a 17-year-old business-to-business magazine, distributing more than 20,000 print and digital copies monthly. It focuses on success and opportunities in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota. Business topics include higher education, finance, architecture and engineering, agribusiness, energy, health care, economic development, tourism, technology and construction
