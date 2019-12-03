Prairie Business magazine has announced its annual 40 Under 40 list, featuring 40 of the top business professionals under the age of 40 in the northern Plains. The selected 40 are featured in the December issue
According to the magazine, “These inspiring and dedicated professionals come from a wide range of industries and have made significant impacts in their chosen professions, industries and communities. They are entrepreneurs, industry experts, executives and nonprofit leaders; they are business owners, government officers, environmental advocates and regional trendsetters. They also show unusual devotion to their communities and volunteer service. In short, they are inspiring.”
“These young professionals help tell the larger story of the region’s economy -- that business is strong in the prairieland and companies are seeking the best, most innovative and talented workers to help it stay strong,” said Andrew Weeks, editor of Prairie Business. “I am impressed by each of these ambitious, visionary and skilled individuals.”
The 2019 40 Under 40 list includes eight South Dakotans:
Aaron Clayton - partner-in-charge of communications & electric industry practice, Eide Bailly LLP, Sioux Falls.
Tara Engquist - partner, Eide Bailly LLP, Aberdeen.
Scott Finnesand - technical manager - transmission & distribution, Ulteig, Sioux Falls.
Jay Kruse - chief advocacy officer, Credit Union Association of the Dakotas, Sioux Falls.
Brienne Maner - executive director, Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship, Sioux Falls.
Sarah J. Meusburger - human resources director, Banner Associates Inc., Brookings
Matt Paulson - founder of MarketBeat and Startup Sioux Falls Marketbeat, Sioux Falls.
Justin Smorawske - chief growth officer, Epicosity, Sioux Falls.
To be eligible for the award, nominees must be 39 years old or younger on Dec. 31 of that year. Nomination submissions must include a brief biography of the candidate’s accomplishments and career history. The nomination form is on the website PrairieBusinessMagazine.com.
