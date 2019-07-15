A Master Gardeners garden tour was hosted, July 9, at the home of Luann and Lowell Noeske, approximately nine miles north of Pierre. The event showed off perennial flowers, grasses, annual flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. The Noeske’s have six flower beds, two vegetable gardens, 10 fruit trees, and 35 containers of annual flowers.
“Our windy site needed protection, so we planted windbreaks to protect the gardens,” said Luann Noeske. “The climate and soils on our lot dictate that there are some plants we cannot grow.”
A Master Gardener, Luann Noeske concentrates on flower and shrub plantings. She also starts seeds under her grow lights for transplanting into the gardens. Lowell’s Master Gardener expertise includes 40 years as a soil conservationist with the United States Department of Agriculture. He is personally more directed in working with soils, grasses and trees.
The Prairie Potter Master Gardeners, established in 1999, serves Hughes, Stanley, Lyman, Sully, and Brule counties. “Our experience ranges from interns (2018 trainees) to some members who have been Master Gardeners for 20 years,” Luann Noeske said. “Master gardeners are trained to share our enjoyment and knowledge of gardening and plants by serving as an educational resource to our communities. Our goal is to serve our friends, neighbors and communities.”
According to Luann Noeske, training for becoming a Master Gardener is a nine-week course, one day a week, with South Dakota State University staff instructors. Fifty hours of instruction is provided, covering such topics of horticulture as soil, plants, insects, diseases, fruits, vegetables, flowers, weeds, pesticides, lawns, etc. ”In exchange for the training, we return 50 hours of volunteer community service to the Extension program. We maintain our active membership with 20 hours of volunteer service and 10 hours of continuing education annually,” Luann Noeske said.
Some of groups projects and activities include:
Annual spring plant sale
Presentations as requested
Bell Town Garden on Pierre Street
Steamboat Park flower garden
Vivian planting project
Assist at Oahe Downstream Butterfly garden
Youth gardening activities
Assist at State Fair Horticulture activities
Participate in arboretum activities
Adult education classes.
“We work to broaden gardening knowledge and provide resources for community members. We have a desire and a willingness to provide assistance in all areas of horticulture from flowers to homegrown vegetables, and all the weeds and pests in between,” said Ruth Smith, Prairie Potters president. “You can find us at farmer’s markets and other events in and around the area. If you don’t know any of us personally, or miss us at events, leave a message at the SDSU Extension Office at 773-8120.” People’s questions are referred to a Master Gardener.
Though mainly connected with growing things, the other reasons for joining Master Gardeners are varied. “This can be seen in comments from members of our local group,” said Luann Noeske.
“I became a Master Gardener because of my passion for gardening and educating people, in particular children. Good, accurate information is needed. I love the science aspect of gardening and I’m able to take that to elementary classrooms and recently to na FFA group. I continue to learn new things every day. Science is always changing and that’s another reason I love Master Gardeners.”
“I recently took the Master Gardener course, and thoroughly enjoyed it! I have always loved flowers and growing vegetables, so to be able to gain some great knowledge to help me with my love of plants was just the best! I now have a host of fellow ‘plant lovers’ to fellowship with about troubles that I have with my garden and/or to help others with their garden issues. Finding a group that shares your same interests is a great way to meet new people and share time together doing the things that you enjoy. The local Master Gardeners group is a fun, welcoming group that stays very active with various projects in the Pierre area. I am so glad that I took the step to get involved.”
“I love to grow things.”
“It enriches my knowledge about a wide variety of plants, bushes and trees and how to successfully grow them.”
“I want to support and promote healthy communities. I enjoy helping others learn how to grow things and/or how to make healthy food choices for themselves and their families, as well as enhancing the natural beauty of the world that surrounds us.”
“I became a Master Gardener to learn how to solve my gardening problems and look for new gardening ideas.”
“I enjoy being a Master Gardener as I work with youth in the community.”
“Often I am asked questions and, if I do not know the answer, I can reach out to fellow Master Gardeners, and/or research therefore increasing my knowledge.”
“I enjoy the outdoors. I enjoy the exchange of info and fellowship of other Master Gardener.”
“I have always loved growing and enjoying flowers and vegetables. After retiring, I took the Master Gardener training in 2011. Because the horticulture field is so broad, I think I’ll always be in the learning mode. My stress reliever is working with plants. It is truly my happy place. I enjoy sharing what I know, and doing research to help others.”
