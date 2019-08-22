The annual Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days were held August 5-6. Included were 4-H display and open class exhibits at the Pat Duffy Community Center and livestock shows at the Joe Schomer Barn at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
“This is the time for 4-H members to show the fruits of their labor on their 4-H projects that they have been working on all year long,” said Jackie Husted, 4-H program assistant Stanley/Sully/Hughes County 4-H Office. “Those 4-H members who participated are eligible to participate at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, August 29 through September 2.”
Beef
Beef Showmanship – Jayna Blume, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple; Dallys Day, Purple; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Jesse Eldridge, Purple; Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, Purple; Adam Schochenmaier, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Haley Husted, Purple; Blake Feller, Purple.
Beginner Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Jayna Blume.
Junior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Jesse Eldridge.
Reserve Champion – Genevieve Oxford.
Senior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Hannah Schochenmaier, Reserve Champion – Trenton Ramsey.
Feeder Calves – Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Dallys Day, Purple; Haley Husted, 2 Purples; Trenton Ramsey, 2 Purples; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Blake Feller, Purple.
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer Calf – Haley Husted, Reserve Champion – Trenton Ramsey.
Grand Champion Market Calf – Blake Feller, Reserve Champion – Trenton Ramsey.
Market Beef – Tyanne Geppert, Purple; Mataya Geppert, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, Purple; Jesse Eldridge, 2 Purples; Adam Schochenmaier, Purple.
Grand Champion Market Steer – Tyanne Geppert, Reserve Champion – Mataya Geppert.
Breeding Heifers – Jayna Blume, 3 Purples; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple.
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer – Jayna Blume, Reserve Champion – Jayna Blume.
Swine
Swine Showmanship: Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple.
Junior Swine Showmanship Grand Champion: Genevieve Oxford, Reserve Champion: Ella Oxford.
Market Swine: Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple.
Market Swine Grand Champion: Genevieve Oxford, Reserve Champion: Ella Oxford.
Small Animal Round Robin Winners: Junior – Jenna Kruger, Senior – Selah Rilling.
Large Animal Round Robin Winners: Junior – Morgan Hoffman, Senior – Tie: Jayce Beastrom & Hannah Schochenmaier.
Rate of Gain Winners: Sheep — Jayce Beastrom. Swine — Ella Oxford.
Youth in Action Results. Public presentations – Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Rowdy Menning, Blue; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple. Fashion Revue – Jayna Blume, 3 Purples; Jayne Lees, Purple; Selina Valeros, 2 Purples; Kaylee Tostenson, Purple; Aliah Valeros, 2 Purples; Jessica Hays, Purple; Grace Sargent, Purple; Malia Schumacher, 2 Purples; Jasmine Hays, Purple. Special Foods – Selina Valeros, Blue; Jayna Blume, Purple; Jasmine Hays, Blue; Aliah Valeros, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple; Malia Schumacher, Purple.
Open Class static exhibits
Needlework – Adult: Katie Stenson, Blue; Pat Weeldryer, 2 Blues; Needlework – Youth: Selina Valeros, Blue. Crafts – Adult: Michelle Lees, 2 Blues; Desirae Noteboom, Blue. Crafts – Youth: Selina Valeros, Blue & Red; Josiah Hays, Blue & Red; Kaysen Fisher, Blue; Kelby Fisher, Blue; Kane Hand, 6 Blues, 2 Reds; Bodie Hand, 2 Blues. Art – Adult: Desirae Noteboom, Blue. Art – Youth: Miriam Sternke, Blue; Kynlee Stoddard, Blue; Kane Hand, 3 Blues; Bodie Hand, Blue; Reese Hand, Red. Baked Foods – Youth: Kaysen Fisher, Blue. Photography – Adult: Crystal Neuharth, Blue.
County Fairs “Best of Shows.” Adult: Needlework – Pat Weeldreyer. Youth: Crafts – Kane Hand.
Pie Baking Contest (1st place $25 certificate, 2nd place $15, 3rd place $10 sponsored by Hogen’s Hardware Hank & Kitchen Store): Adult – 1st, Virginia Brown; 2nd, Rosemary Boardman; 3rd, Nancy Stenson; Youth – 1st, Johnathon Neuharth, 2nd, Spencer Sargent; 3rd Grace Sargent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.