The Prairie Winds 4-H Recognition Event acknowledges the accomplishments of 4-H members for the 2018-2019 4-H year. It also recognizes the support received from the communities.

This year’s event was held Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Pat Duffy Community Center, Fort Pierre, according to Jackie Husted, SDSU Extension 4-H program assistant in the Stanley/Sully/Hughes 4-H Office.

Pat and Paula Weeldryer, and John Hoffman of Hoffman Electric, were presented the Friend of 4-H Awards for their contributions to 4-H.

This year’s recipient of the Outstanding 4-H Member award was Malia Schumacher. This award includes a trip to Washington, D.C. June 20-28, 2020.

The following 4-H leaders were recognized for their years of service to 4-H in Hughes and Stanley Counties: 15 years – Tami Herren, and 25 years — Pandora Ramsey. The Beginner Overall award for 4-H participation went to Justin Neuharth, Junior Overall to Josiah Hays, with Alee Smith receiving the Senior Overall award. The Outstanding 4-H Club was Capital City Slickers. The Citizenship and Community Service award went to the Jolly Rustlers 4-H Club.

One of the oldest awards given at 4-H Recognition Event is the Husted Beef award, this year’s recipient was Tyanne Geppert.

Members earning their First Year Member Pin: Tessa Peterson, Reece Van Der Berg, Jayne Lees, Justin Neuharth, Jace Hand, Asher Oxford, and Joe Ward. Second Year Bronze Achievement Pin: Selina Valeros, McKia Brink, Carson Glodt, Alli Glodt, and Jayna Blume. Third Year Silver Achievement Pin: Brianna Sargent, Rowdy Menning, Johnathon Neuharth, and Gage Stenson. Fourth Year Gold Achievement Pin: Josiah Hays, Amber Roman, and Ella Oxford. Fifth Year Member Pin: Spencer Sargent, Hailey Ludwig, Genevieve Oxford, and Morgan Hoffman. Tenth Year Member Pin: Mataya Geppert.

4-H Project Medals were presented to the following: Brianna Sargent — Community Service; Rowdy Menning — Shooting Sports and Community Service; Spencer Sargent — Community Service; Josiah Hays — Community Service, Shooting Sports, and Dog; Hailey Ludwig — Community Service and Companion Animal; Johnathon Neuharth — Goat and Photography; Ella Oxford — Poultry; Genevieve Oxford — Goat.

The following earned awards for the highest points in their respective judging areas: Beginner Horse – Brianna Roman; Junior Horse – Amber Roman; Senior Horse – Shelby Roman; Beginner Livestock – Jayna Blume; Beginner Consumer Decision Making – Johnathon Neuharth; Beginner Horticulture Judging – Johnathon Neuharth.

Hippology awards went to Jenna Kruger, Amber Roman, McKia Brink, Shelby Roman, and Adi Kuxhaus. The Horsemanship awards are presented in the Western area: Beginner High Point – Justin Neuharth; Junior High Point – Jenna Kruger; Senior High Point – Adisyn Kuxhaus.

The Top Project Area Awards and recipients are: Senior Beef — Hannah Schochenmaier; Beginner Biological & Crop Science — Jayna Blume; Junior Companion Animal — Hailey Ludwig; Beginner Conservation of Natural Resources — Justin Neuharth. Senior Conservation of Natural Resources — Noah Johnson; Beginner Clothing — Jayna Blume; Senior Fitness & Sports/Rodeo — Jayda Tibbs; Beginner Food Science — Jayna Blume; Beginner Goats & Dairy Goats — Justin Neuharth; Junior Goats & Dairy Goats — Genevieve Oxford; Beginner Horse — Justin Neuharth; Junior Horse — Jenna Kruger; Beginner Leadership — Allison Glodt; Beginner Photography — Justin Neuharth; Senior Photography — Hannah Schochenmaier; Beginner Poultry & Eggs — Justin Neuharth; Junior Poultry & Eggs — Ella Oxford.

Junior Rabbit — Ella Oxford; Beginner Visual Arts — Selina Valeros; Junior Visual Arts — Carson Glodt; Junior Welding/Wood Science — Josiah Hays.

Jackets were presented for Sheep Rate of Gain – Jayce Beastrom; Swine Rate of Gain – Ella Oxford. Round Robin awards were presented for Junior Small Animal Round Robin – Jenna Kruger, and Senior Small Animal Round Robin – Selah Rilling. Junior Large Animal Round Robin – Morgan Hoffman, and Senior Large Animal Round Robin – Jayce Beastrom and Hannah Schochenmaier.

The graduating 4-H members for 2019 are Adam Schochenmaier, Sydney Theobald, Layna Tibbs, Kassie Tronvold, Cassandra Ryckman and Ariana Schumacher

Recognition was given to the Clover Buds — Kinley Manning, Taya Dozier, Rett Blume, Chaston Sowards, Channing Sowards, Jesse Fosheim, Charlie Allen, Lilla Livermont, Alivya Alleman and Kane Hand.

