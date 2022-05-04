The South Dakota Nest Predator Bounty Program has already received approximately 11,500 tails submissions just one month after the program opened for the general public on April 1.
The program began a month earlier than in previous years, opening exclusively for youth under 18 on March 1, bringing the total to 13,603 tails submitted.
When the bounty program opened in April 2021, the state received approximately 12,200 tails in the first month.
“The opportunity for youth to begin participating in the program on March 1 is the biggest factor here (regarding increased total submissions). March saw 2,100 tails submitted where that opportunity did not exist in 2021,” Nick Harrington, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks spokesperson, said.
The bounty program pays South Dakota residents $10 per tail for trapping or shooting raccoon, striped skunk, badger, opossum or red fox. The program’s goal is to increase duck and pheasant nest success and encourage outdoor recreation and education, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks website.
The bounty program ends on July 1 and caps payments for participants at $590 per household.
Harrington said he expects submission numbers to remain high this year and increase as the season progresses.
“As the weather continues to warm and school is out for the summer, it can be expected that more families will be getting outdoors to participate in the program,” he said. “May and June are generally peak participation for tail submissions, and many individuals also will freeze their tails and wait to submit in one larger batch as the program is closer to concluding on July 1.”
Youth participation for the 2022 season has also increased substantially over the previous year.
“The most interesting piece of data right now is that youth participation. Last year saw 29 percent of participants under the age of 18. So far this year, we are at 47 percent of participants under the age of 18. The Youth Trap Giveaway Program and additional month have really generated an increase in youth participation,” Harrington said.
Statewide in 2022, raccoons account for 67.56 percent of the submitted tails, totaling approximately 9,200. Stripped skunks account for 16.75 percent of the submitted tails, about 2,300. Opossums make up 14.28 percent of tails, with roughly 1,900 submitted.
The bulk of submissions has occurred in the eastern half of the state, with Minnehaha County residents contributing the most, submitting 1,379 tails. Beadle and Moody counties followed with 757 and 732 tails, respectively.
Hughes County residents have submitted 10 tails — six raccoons, three striped skunks and one opossum. Stanley County residents have submitted 21 tails, all of which are raccoons.
In 2021, Hughes County submitted 226 tails and Stanley County submitted a total of 107.
The program has come under scrutiny from various animal welfare groups. South Dakotans Fighting Animal Cruelty Together has spoken publicly against the efficacy of the program and its intended goals.
“SD FACT is vehemently opposed to the Nest Predator Bounty Program and the program beginning one month earlier this year. This ill-conceived government program is wasteful, inhumane and not based on science,” Sara Parker, a co-founder of South Dakotans Fighting Against Animal Cruelty, said.
Parker cited several issues with the program, highlighting the potential cruelty towards animals.
“Animals caught in traps for several days can be attacked by other animals, starve, dehydrate, or mangle their mouths and limbs trying to free themselves,” she said. “Since this bounty program begins in the spring, many young starve to death when their mothers are trapped.”
Traps also pose a risk to other animals.
“Snares and traps are indiscriminate, any animal can fall victim, including endangered species and companion animals,” Parker said.
She further stated that there are insufficient means of tracking the program’s results and that over-trapping could potentially unbalance ecosystems.
A study conducted for South Dakota Game Fish and Park in 2019 found that 83 percent of South Dakota residents approve of the program while 11 percent of residents disapprove.
Go to gfp.sd.gov/bounty-program/ for more program information.
