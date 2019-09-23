The Department of Social Services (DSS) has awarded $1 million of innovation grants to improve primary and prenatal care for women in the Medicaid program.
The state’s budget included $1 million in funding available for up to three years. Providers receiving awards of $333,000 each are Avera Health, Center for Family Medicine and Native Women’s Health Care.
An average of 116,000 South Dakotans rely on Medicaid for their healthcare each month. The vast majority, 68 percent, are children. Half of the children born in South Dakota each year will be on Medicaid during their first year of life.
This funding will help providers use technology to increase access to needed care. Providers receiving funding must submit evidence of clinical outcomes, sustainability and cost effectiveness.
The funds will support projects that test new ways to use technology to manage gestational diabetes, integrate primary care and behavioral health, and implement comprehensive care models to support pregnant women. The grants will test ideas aimed at improving health outcomes and lowering costs to the program.
“Better health is possible by early detection, preventative care and counseling, all at lower costs by providing quality services before a health issue develops into a chronic condition,” said Stanley LaRoque, director of OST-Native Health Program.
“The sooner people get the care they need, the less likely they are to need more intensive interventions or higher cost services later,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Technology and other innovative approaches to providing this type of care are critical to ensuring prenatal and primary care are available throughout the state.”
Jennifer Ball, a clinical pharmacist at the Center for Family Medicine said, “Through this program, Center for Family Medicine will … ensure patients receive the best education throughout their pregnancy and maintain their connection to their care providers.”
“Avera Health is pleased to receive this grant from the state to continue improving the health of both mothers and babies when gestational diabetes occurs,” said Angie McCain, registered nurse and director of women’s services at Avera Queen of Peace. “We expect to see marked improvement in the health of mothers and babies into the future.”
