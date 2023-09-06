The weather is crap. That’s the good way to put it.
But I’m sitting inside the lodge waiting for my next hunter to show up from Wisconsin. Noah White has hunted with me several times out of Fort Pierre. He will be showing up to fly into bear camp in a few days. I have guided him as he hunted bison, prairie dogs and coyotes. We’ve built a lot of rapport and have learned to know what each other are thinking and communicate well.
It’s kind of like we are old hunting pals, much more than just a client/guide relationship. That’s important on a big hunt. This time we are going for the ultimate predator, Alaska brown bear.
The Alaska brown bear is arguable the greatest trophy in the world. I’ve hunted around the world. For my money, nothing matches the romance, adrenaline and grand scenery of a brown bear hunt in Alaska. The jumbo bears on the Jim River provide all of the thrills the most adventurous hunter desires. It’s the top of the mountain.
My right hand man, Forest Cutler, and I are sitting the horrible weather out in a lodge because our last hunter tagged out early. Brian Lenz, from Pennsylvania, harvested a gorgeous boar brown bear on the first day of the hunt. That happens frequently.
However, we plan for seven days of hunting with an extra day on both ends for flights between my camps and civilization. They are about 200 miles from the nearest road. An airplane is the only way to get there.
More accurately, it usually takes two airplane rides to get you there. One is a bush plane to get you close; the final leg is on a Super Cub that is designed to land in tight spaces and rough, makeshift improvised airstrips that are really just flat spots on the tundra that are smooth enough to allow the bush pilot to land short and not tip the plane over on its back. And long enough to allow him to take off again.
As I go through my photo albums, it’s clear to see we have a lot of pics of dead bears on sunny, beautifully calm days. Days fit for a pleasant picnic. Facebook allows for anybody in the world to see the same pics that were once only available to guests sitting at my table.
Facebook is a fantastic tool for hunters to see all of the animals an outfitter is harvesting. Outfitters always post pics of their big stuff. Facebook allows a researcher to look at the pics, dates and names to see if an outfitter is bragging accurately about his success. A little quick algebra and a hunter learns a lot. It’s a great tool to research a possible service provider.
Hunters often ask why I have so many pics of bears in nice weather when they have heard brown bears live in some of the most volatile weather areas in the world. Is it because I have a “special” area where the weather is always nice? NO!
The weather here is not always nice, not even close. If you want to hunt brown bears, you need to be ready to withstand some of the most brutal weather you have ever hunted in. Although the temps won’t be anything like we get here in South Dakota in winter or summer, and there will likely be no snow, you’re going to be uncomfortable. Accept it or don’t go.
The highest tech clothing is only going to help ease the discomfort. It’s not going to make it pleasant. But you are still likely going to be miserable part of the time. We kill bears almost exclusively on nice days. But if you’re going to kill a nice brown bear, you’re going to have to withstand some horrible weather. It is as simple as that.
Brian is a dentist from Erie. His introduction to me came in the form of a prairie dog hunt out of Fort Pierre, the prairie dog hunting capital of the world. Over the years, he and his family have hunted with me several times. That’s a big deal when choosing an outfitter for a monumental hunt like brown bears.
When walking into the kill zone of animals that can be aggressive and dangerous, it’s important to be on an excellent communication level with each other.
“I see a huge value in going into the field with a guide repetitively," Brian said. "If I’ve hunted with him before, he knows what to expect out of me and I know what to expect out of him. I get much more for my money when we have such a good working relationship with my guide.”
Gearing up for the hunt is a challenge. You want to have the right stuff, stuff that will allow you the best chance for success and allow you to be comfortable. Most hunters spend a staggering amount of money on gear and rifles anticipating a big hunt. They would be just as comfortable, and just as successful, if they held back a bit. If you have the money, what’s the problem right? It’s kind of a soap box thing for me, as a guide, when I hear a hunter tell me that he can’t afford to go hunting while he’s standing there visiting with me wearing $2,500 worth of specialty clothing!
My point becomes even more clear when he tells me he was having a hard time deciding which firearm to bring, all of them costing thousands of dollars, outfitted with the best bullets and best scopes, et cetera. It makes me think he could easily afford to go on a big hunt every year .
By tagging out early, Brian missed out on this horrible weather. That’s good for all of us. I’ve been in a tent with this kind of weather a lot. It tests your mental toughness. I’d rather be inside when the weather is so brutal. It’s 55 degrees, the wind is 40 plus, and it’s raining.
Of his Alaska experience, after the brown bear hunt, Brian said this: “I’ve spent a long time imagining all the ways this could go. I thought about if I’d have what it took to keep up on the stalk. Could I take tough weather for long enough for my chance to come. Would my chance ever come. Would I go home empty-handed without ever getting a chance to make the shot? Would I be able to do my part when we got in the kill zone. Would I let Willie down? Would I be able to kill? Now after it’s happened, the whole thing is surreal.”
Bears are not severe weather survivors like American bison. Buffalo can take anything. Bears not so much. They hibernate when the going gets too tough. The bears aren’t coming out today. They have to have a positive calorie intake to build up fat to hibernate for the winter. If they are cold and wet, it will have a negative calorie balance. They will be burning more calories on a day like this than they can take in. Instinctively they lay low.
If we were in the bush, we’d be laying low, too. There’s no need to subject ourselves to this torture for no reason. That’s a hard concept to get some hunters to go along with. They figure if they paid for a hunt, they should hunt.
That’s understandable. It makes a lot of sense if you just don’t think about it. Sometimes a guide’s biggest challenge is protecting his customer from himself. I can use HIMself here because it’s never HERself. A woman hunter trusts the advice from her guide better than a man. We have that darned ego!
“I see guys that are in tip-top physical condition reduced to crumbs on Alaska trips. They prove they can break a sweat in the gym six or seven days a week and have developed a fantastic physique and cardio system. They are at peak physical condition. Then they make the mistake of thinking that means they are ready for the big hunt. It hasn’t crossed their mind that their spectacular muscle tone takes ONLY an hour or two of exercise per day. Hunting remote Alaska requires 24 hours a day commitment!”
There’s a big difference isn’t there? When you think about it, the dedication to put in one or two hours a day in a cozy warm gym, enjoying a soapy temp-perfect shower, three squares a day at a sit-down table and retiring into a clean warm bed is a far cry from what you are going to experience on the tundra. The Olympia Man has little if any real advantage over a hunter with reasonable athletic ability and endurance who also heals a can-do attitude and can adapt to unexpected challenges.
Battling Mother Nature burns out lots of hunters. The temp doesn’t do it; you have hunted in much worse. The wind won’t do it either; you have experienced much worse. And everybody has felt rain. But put them all together, and it’s different. Multiply the effect many times by abstaining from getting into the warm pickup, don’t eat a warm supper at the table, and avoid the hot shower, and put on wet and cold clothes in the morning.
I am proud of my ability to communicate. Enduring the hunt in Alaska weather becomes a matter of cracking a totally different equation. It’s hard, if not impossible to explain to somebody the difference of being off the grid in Montana and off the grid in Alaska. Once you have experienced both, you will understand. But I’m not sure you will be able to explain it either.
Both Brian and Noah are thrill seekers. The aspirations of frissons brought them to South Dakota. They return to feed the bear. This year they chose to also experience the sights, sounds and smells of Alaska. Both have plans of returning to South Dakota for world-class hunting opportunities.
Hunters and fishermen hope one day they will be able to come to our great state to participate in what they have only been able to dream about in their home county, state or country. It seems hard to believe sportsmen from places like Australia, Poland, Mexico and Qatar desire to come to central South Dakota to enjoy the fruits of nature. But they do. They come in droves. South Dakota offers elite hunting and fishing right out our back door. Are you getting yours?
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.