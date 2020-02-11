The Pierre Area’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, this year on March 17, is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.
Everyone is invited to the parade and corresponding activities, and the ‘wearin’ o’ the green,’ said Carol Axtman, Fort Pierre, secretary of the Irish Club of Central South Dakota.
No parade entry applications are necessary, though the hoped-for line-up could be more easily organized with a heads-up that individuals, groups, churches, school classes, organizations, clubs, and businesses are going to be entered. Formation will begin at the Georgia Morse Middle School parking lot at 4 p.m.
The Irish Club encourages anyone from the area to not only come to see the parade and celebrate, but to also participate in the parade. Prizes will be awarded. Categories are 1) motorized units, 2) walking or self-propelled (bicycle) units, and 3) horse units. Units will be enhanced by inclusion and recognition of an Irish family and/or a Past Grand Marshal.
“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade meets a foremost goal of the Irish Club to foster knowledge of our ancestors settling of the area and to celebrate “ye ol’ sod” and the Club’s love of celebrating with “wearin’ of the green,” said Axtman.
Window decorating by downtown businesses is also encouraged. A prize will be awarded for the best window.
The 2020 parade route is the same as in 2019. It will leave Pleasant and Highland, travel west to Pierre Street, move south to Dakota Avenue, turn right onto Dakota, travel two blocks to Central Avenue, turn left onto Central Avenue and continue to the Missouri River parking area where it will disperse.
After the parade, the Pierre/Fort Pierre Lions Club, as sponsors of this year’s parade, invite everyone to come to the American Legion Cabin at the bottom of Pierre Street near the end of the parade route, to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. You can congratulate the 2020 Parade Marshal(s) and family, while partaking in the Lions Club’s Irish Stew & Irish Potato Soup Feed.
Proceeds of the stew feed support the Lion’s local communities’ eye screening and the purchase of glasses. This is a major fundraiser and very important to these causes. Serving is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Irish Club of Central South Dakota will display Irish information of the area and of Ireland at the Legion Cabin.
For more information and contacts, visit the Club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Irish-Club-of-Central-South-Dakota, and the Lions Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/pierrelionsclub/posts/?ref=page_internal.
