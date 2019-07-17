The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce will host a brown bag Lunch & Learn session with Ms. Sandra L. McNeely of Abbey Legacy on Business Transition Planning on Wednesday, July 30, 2019. Bring a lunch to enjoy while you learn over the noon hour and stay for the optional extended session from 1:00-2:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend either session.
Planning for Transition to a Next Generation? Do you know who's going to take over leading your business? Do you know how? Do you know when?
If your business is a family business, passing on leadership to the next generation is never easy. Decisions about who is best suited to lead and when the new leadership should begin often creates tension and conflict. It makes families ask: Which is more important - getting along? Or getting ahead? And how can we decide while managing emotions?
Positioning to Sell? Whether yours is a family business or not, you may be interested in positioning your business to sell it. If your decision is to sell your business, learn how to define and implement possible exit strategies.
Preparing for an Emergency? What happens if a key person in your business is suddenly unable to work? Learn the types of information to capture to ensure your business can continue to operate in the event of an emergency.
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is an active membership organization that has served the Pierre and Ft. Pierre communities for the past 75 years. The Chamber represents member businesses, organizations and individuals who believe in building successful communities and being Loyal2Local.
