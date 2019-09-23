The Presho community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) on Sept. 19 at the United Methodist Church. The drive collected 29 units of blood products.
A total of 26 people volunteered to donate blood, and 23 of these volunteers were able to donate on that day. There was one person who volunteered for the first time. Six donors gave Power Red Cells (2RBC), which means two units of red blood cells are collected while platelets, plasma and a saline solution are returned back to the donor.
The Lions Club sponsored the drive, while Mary Swedlund coordinated it. Others who assisted on the day of the drive included Steve Taylor, Angela Ehlers and Mike Sprenger.
Interested donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.
