When Gavin Bennett learned Gov. Kristi Noem wanted him to light this year’s Christmas tree display in the state Capitol building, he thought it was a joke.
“It’s our honor (to have you here),” Noem told the 14-year-old, who has gone through 46 surgeries and a leg amputation after getting a rare form of meningitis at six months of age.
“Thank you for your perseverance and for being strong,” Noem told Gavin during Tuesday evening’s annual tree lighting ceremony in the rotunda for Christmas at the Capitol.
The Presho teen owes his life to the Shriners, an international nonprofit celebrating its 150th anniversary and 100th anniversary of its health system. Shriners provides free medical care to children like Gavin.
Because of the two milestones, South Dakota’s Shriners were asked to decorate this year’s tree in the rotunda.
Sue and Steve Ahlers and Kristin and Donald Berger donated this year’s tree — a 30-foot Black Hills spruce from the couples’ shared property line in Pierre.
The display of 66 trees will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 26, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, Christmas at the Capitol will feature free pie and cookies, and entertainment for Pie Day.
Gavin’s mother, Echo Bennett, said her son is a patient at Shriners hospitals in Ohio and Minneapolis. The meningitis resulted in surgeries on his tissue, bones and muscles.
The 36-year-old is forever grateful for the Shriners.
“They’re a really good organization,” Echo said. “They made his quality of life what it is.”
“Thank you so much for all your fantastic efforts to provide healthcare for children,” Noem added.
She also reflected on this year’s Christmas at the Capitol theme — a very prairie Christmas.
“You know so many times when you look across the prairies of South Dakota, the people who didn’t grow up here don’t appreciate it,” Noem said. “They look at all this open space and think it’s a little bit scary or they don’t recognize the beauty of the prairie.”
Of the hundreds attending the tree lighting were Pierre’s Farrah and John Soesee and their children Tavaia, 10; Kaitlyn and Bentley, both 7; and Aamira, 5.
“It’s big and really beautiful,” Farrah said about the tree.
Sue Lammers from Miller joined her sister, Jean Dalton of Fort Pierre for the event.
“I saw the governor post it online,” Lammers said. “I always love to see the trees. It’s exciting to see all the beautiful trees and what they signify.”
It was her first time attending the lighting ceremony.
Former Pierre resident Nina Nachtigall of Belle Fourche has visited Christmas at the Capitol for about 30 years, including the first-ever event in the early 1970s.
“It’s way bigger than it used to be,” the 74-year-old said.
Her husband, Lynn, is a Shriner, which made the tree lighting ceremony even more special.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
