When Gavin Bennett learned Gov. Kristi Noem wanted him to light this year’s Christmas tree display in the state Capitol building, he thought it was a joke.

“It’s our honor (to have you here),” Noem told the 14-year-old, who has gone through 46 surgeries and a leg amputation after getting a rare form of meningitis at six months of age.

