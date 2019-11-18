President Donald Trump has approved a presidential disaster declaration that could mean $17 million or more in federal aid for damage done in South Dakota by September storms, including the three tornadoes that hit Sioux Falls said Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday.
“This is good news for South Dakota communities, and I’m grateful to President Trump for responding so quickly,” Noem said in a news release. “Every aspect of our South Dakota way of life has been impacted by this year’s devastating storms. We have a long way to go, but this will be helpful as we rebuild and recover.”
The declaration covers damage done Sept. 9-26 to private and public property, including the roads and bridges hurt by extreme flooding in areas around Mitchell and Madison, Noem said.
Preliminary assessments done by local emergency managers and other local officials working with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) peg the total requests for federal aid at least as high as $17 million. This includes more than $8 million for personal/individual assistance requested in a dozen counties and Indian reservations in the eastern part of the state, and $8.8 million assessed for public infrastructure in about 16 counties and two reservations.
FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides grants to individuals and families for expenses related to home repairs and rental assistance.
Counties included in the request for individual assistance are Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, and Yankton. The Flandreau Santee Indian Reservation and Yankton Indian Reservation are also included.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimburses eligible state and local governments and some non-profit entities — such as rural electric cooperatives — for damage to publicly owned infrastructure.
Counties included in the request for public assistance are Brule and Gregory, as well as Aurora, Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton and the Yankton and Flandreau reservations.
“Families, business owners, farmers and ranchers have all been affected by these severe storms, tornadoes and floods that damaged homes and public infrastructure,” Noem said “Recovery efforts will take years to complete, but these dollars will be incredibly helpful in that process.”
She said the state has received four (including this most recent one) federal disaster declarations this year:
- in June for severe winter storms and flooding that occurred March 13-April 26 affecting 58 of the state’s 66 counties (including Hughes) and three reservations.
- in September for the period of May 26-June 7 for flooding and storms that occurred in 25 counties and two reservations.
- in October for damage done by severe storms and flooding that occurred June 30-July 21 in six counties and two reservations.
FEMA officials still are in the state working on the first three declarations’ assistance packages and will continue now under the fourth declaration, Noem said.
