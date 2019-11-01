Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, head pastor of the Episcopal Church, is in Pierre to preside over the ordination of the Rev. Jonathan Folts, bishop-elect of the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota.
On Friday morning, Curry and Folts held a news conference in Trinity Episcopal Church as priests from around the state asked prepared questions.
Folts, who grew up in West Texas and was 51 when he was elected bishop in May of the 9,000 members of the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota, is the focus of the weekend as he will be ordained and consecrated a bishop to fill that office.
But Curry, 66, has become a world figure of sorts since his ordination in 2015 as the first African-American presiding bishop over the 1.8-million-member Episcopal Church. His ancestors were slaves in Africa brought in chains to America, according to his biography on the church's website. His parents were devout Episcopalians, his father a priest.
In May 2018, Curry preached the sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor Castle, and received rather rave reviews from many online, including well-known unchurched types, who were surprised, they said, but not displeased, to find themselves ‘in church” as several said, not just at a royal fete.
Last December, Curry was part of the funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush in Curry's parish, Washington National Cathedral.
On Friday Curry was asked about his main message as head of the Episcopal Church, the U.S. arm of the Worldwide Anglican Communion based at Canterbury, England. He echoed things he said at the royal wedding about “the way of love” that has caught the attention of many.
He began that emphasis in 2018 for the Episcopal Church because he has seen that the popular culture in America seems to encounter Christianity in ways that don’t seem to reflect the basic message of the gospel, Curry told about 30 clergy and other church-related folks Friday in Trinity, where the diocese has its state offices, across the street from Riggs High School.
“One, love Jesus. Two, it’s loving love.”
The “way of love,” was at the beginning of all things, he said.
“John 3:16. God so loved the world . . .” That word ‘world’ in the Greek text of John’s gospel, was not the word for this planet earth only, Curry said.
"It’s ‘cosmos.’ It’s everything.”
The Rev. Lauren Stanley, priest of the Episcopal mission on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, has been handling public relations for the diocese this year on Folts becoming bishop of the diocese, succeeding Bishop John Tarrant who retired after a decade in the office.
Stanley, a former newspaper editor in Bismarck was running the news conference on Friday and got down to the plains basics with Presiding Bishop Curry about his first trip to South Dakota.
“Are you going pheasant hunting?”
Curry laughed, saying he sort of just went on his first one.
His flight from Denver to Pierre “was filled with people who were going pheasant hunting,” and that’s all they were talking about, Curry said. “So I feel like I have already been on a pheasant hunt.”
In September, 2016, during the protest against the Dakota Access pipeline, Curry visited the Standing Rock Sioux tribe south of Bismarck to tell them that he and the Episcopal Church stood with them in opposing the pipeline
Curry and other bishops, including Bishop James Folts, retired from a decade as bishop of the West Texas diocese and Bishop-elect Folts father, will lay their hands on Folts on Saturday, ordaining him a bishop and consecrating him for the South Dakota diocese.
The service is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the theater in Riggs High School.
Curry said Friday that he will be preaching on Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Cathedral in Sioux Falls. The Cathedral is marking its 130th year, built of quartzite stone in 1889, for the congregation formed in 1872, the dean of the cathedral, the Rev. Ward Simpson told the Capital Journal.
