Invasive species are nothing new to agencies tasked with tending to public lands and wildlife habitats. From plants and animals to aquatic life, invasive species come in all forms. Now, South Dakota is dealing with the "poster child of invasive species" -- the zebra mussel.
That was South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks spokesman Nick Harrington's description of the unwanted mussels.
"The most important part is preventing the spread through the waters, particularly those western reservoirs," he said about the department's efforts.
The department reported a single adult zebra mussel at the Midway boat ramp at Lewis and Clark Lake in 2014. In 2015, zebra mussels were in Gavins Point Dam.
Since then, the mussels have made their way into Lake Sharpe in July 2019 and Lake Francis Case in the fall of 2019.
In July 2020, Game, Fish and Parks classified Pickerel Lake as "infested" with zebra mussels. The department reported Lake Cochrane and Lake Kampeska as "infested" with zebra mussels the following month. In August, the department reported Lake Mitchell as "infested."
Game, Fish and Parks' invasive species map also lists the intrusive invertebrates presence in Lewis and Clark Lake, Lake Yankton and the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam, including McCook Lake near Sioux City.
Zebra mussels
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the fingernail-sized mollusk are native to Eurasian waters and likely made their way to the United States through ballast water discharged by large ships into the Great Lakes during the 1980s.
From there, the USGS reported the invasive mussels spread through the region and into rivers. The agency reported zebra mussels as present in waters across the nation. The National Park Service cited human transport for zebra mussels spreading to the country's west coast.
Zebra mussels' life span is between two and five years, with reproduction beginning at two years old.
And reproduction age is when the troubles begin. A zebra mussel can release up to one million eggs per year, according to the NPS.
The mussels have protein threads, which allow them to attach to hard surfaces. The NPS said the zebra mussels' ability to latch to surfaces creates the most apparent economic impact as they accumulate, or "biofouling," in areas.
Biofouling also leads to environmental impacts. In addition to boats, pipes, rocks and any hard surface they can get to, zebra mussels also attach to native mussel species. The NPS said zebra mussels could prevent native species from moving, feeding, reproducing and regulating the water. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found research showed zebra mussels prefer to attach to live mussels rather than dead ones or stones. The agency reported finding native mussels with thousands of zebra mussels attached to them.
The filter-feeding zebra mussels can also clear out floating particles in an infested lake, leading to changing food webs for native species and dramatically increasing the water's clarity -- tipping the balance in favor of predatory hunters.
Statewide spreading
Harrington said the state is focusing on preventing zebra mussel spread through other bodies of water in South Dakota.
"Lake Oahe, still we have not confirmed them in Lake Oahe," he said. "That's one we would like to keep for as long as possible. Same with the northeast. A lot of those lakes are connected, but some of those lakes that are not connected -- if we could keep them out of there, all the better. Because once you get them in one, especially with how those lakes can kind of drain, it can kind of spread themselves. So that's what we want to minimize."
Preventing further spreading depends heavily on water recreationists doing their part. Game, Fish and Parks urge people to pull the plugs on their watercraft and clean and dry all their gear.
But some people hitting state lakes and rivers might think preventing invasive species is an issue when going from state to state rather than from one body of water to another within the state or nearby.
"I really hope so," Harrington said about wanting people to realize a short jump from Lake Sharpe to Lake Oahe still requires safety measures. "Because that's been something that we've really been trying to say. So maybe I'm even a little biased in my answer, but that's our hope. I mean, they're here."
Harrington pointed out that zebra mussels are no longer an out-of-state problem but include South Dakota and its popular waterbodies.
"Every time -- clean, drain, dry," he said. "Every time you launch or load, pull those plugs, drain that water. Folks have got to be doing their part to prevent the spread."
The department also has watercraft inspection stations, part of a 2019 piece of legislation. Harrington said the state requires all watercraft going by to pull over for a quick inspection and gather general information. Inspectors will decontaminate boats at the stations if they find zebra mussels or anything else concerning. Zebra mussels aren't the only invasive species making their way into the state.
Impacts
Harrington said zebra mussels are costly in terms of mitigation, contributing to them being a poster child for invasive species.
"The millions of dollars spent, I want to say it's like $1 billion annually spent across the nation," he said. "And if you talk to the Corps, if you talk to the water treatment plant here in Pierre, it costs money for these zebra mussel mitigations. There's a dollar amount behind it, and that's the biggest concern."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is no stranger to the impact zebra mussels inflict. Gary Hinkle, chief, maintenance, engineering and supply branch, said the district spends more of its time dealing with zebra mussels in the Corps' Omaha district, especially at Gavins Point.
"That's where the bulk of our problems have been, is at the Gavins Point power plant," Hinkle said. "The main problem that we're having is with the cooling water that is used to cool the generators and the turbine bearings. What happens is the zebra mussels get into those raw water lines, and they've actually got colonies living inside those raw water lines."
He said the zebra mussels plug the coolers when they die and fall loose, resulting in time spent shutting down a generator to clear them.
Before zebra mussels infested Gavins Point, the Army Corps cleaned out these areas once every three years. Hinkle said such maintenance now happens three times per year.
"It takes, basically, a one-week outage," he said to clean the units, which includes disassembly and reassembling everything. "It pretty much takes all the maintenance people they have at the project a full week to deal with a shutdown from zebra mussels. And again, that's happening to each unit, three times a year -- primarily during the warmer times of the year."
Prevention, mitigation
Prevention is the common theme among those dealing with zebra mussels from the state enlisting the public to stop spreading them to maintenance crews and water line owners mitigating colony formations.
Caleb Gilkerson owns Central Divers, a company providing zebra mussel mitigation for water line operators dealing with the unwanted intruders in their systems. And the tiny mussels keep Central Divers busy with seven-day per week workloads -- 90 percent of which they spend dealing with zebra mussels.
"Primarily, what we're doing is offering a turnkey solution for anybody with an intake in the river," Gilkerson said. "One of the big risks is that -- the zebra mussels -- they'll plug off an intake, they'll block it off. But they'll also, perhaps, more importantly, block-up pipes that will stop the flow of water."
He said they'll build up from 3- to 4-inches thick throughout a water system, which can clog lines and ruin equipment, such as pumps, as the mussels break free.
"We cleaned out two pipes that were 450-feet long -- they were just a 20-inch pipe down near Yankton," Gilkerson said. "And out of those two, we got 250-cubic feet of zebra mussels out of the pipes and a small wet well."
Central Divers uses a copper-based pesticide that targets zebra mussels without impacting humans or other wildlife.
"It'll kill them at their villager point, so when they're microscopic all the way up to when they are adults," Gilkerson said. "And these zebra mussels -- they are prolific."
He said zebra mussels are typically most reproductively active in August and September. But with 2020's warmer fall and winter, Gilkerson added reproduction and growth lasted to nearly Christmas.
At Gavins Point, the Army Corps uses a UV system to mitigate zebra mussel colonies. Hinkle said the Army Corps learned about the method from the Bureau of Land Reclamation's efforts in combating the invasive species in the Colorado River.
"One of the differences is, though, that the Colorado River runs much cleaner, clearer water than the Missouri River has, especially at Gavins Point. It's pretty muddy by the time it gets down there," Hinkle said. "It's probably right at the edge of what the UV system can do for Gavins Point."
When the Army Corps discovered problems were brewing with zebra mussels at Big Bend and Fort Randall, they decided to try different methods.
"At Big Bend, they're using a copper-ion generator that takes a copper bar and basically pulls copper ions off this copper bar and diffuses those into the raw water," he said. "That's just a deterrent that makes the zebra mussels not want to live there. And Fort Randall is using this copper-sulfate injection system, which you can just inject your system at different times of the year and get zebra mussel kills in the raw water piping by doing that."
But trying to treat a whole lake at this time isn't an economical or practical option. Hinkle pointed out Big Bend's copper-ion system treating just the raw water lines runs about $370,000, and Gavin Point's UV system runs between $400,000 and $500,000.
"And again, that is just for a tiny percentage of the water that is going through those dams," he said.
Gilkerson said Central Divers had success using the copper-based pesticide to keep lines clear.
"The real important thing, especially for irrigators, is to get ahead of the zebra mussels," he said. "Have a solution in place before they colonize and infest their system. Because the cost of removing zebra mussels and cleaning out pipelines is staggering."
As water line operators, agencies and businesses continue to control infestations in infrastructure, the state remains committed to pushing for the most basic method to curb the problem -- prevention.
"I'll say it one more time -- clean, drain, dry," Harrington said. "We don't want folks transporting water when they're using these water bodies. We want to make sure that we've always got clean trailers -- looking for weeds, mud, anything like that and dry that gear. It's on all of us to do our part. I put my boat in, and I fish Lake Sharpe and Oahe all the time, and every time we're out there, you've got to be thinking that clean, drain, dry. Get it in your head and make it part of your routine every time you get on or off the water."
