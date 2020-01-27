Price appointed to Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement

South Dakota Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price has been appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Price began his law enforcement career in 1997. He has held positions of correctional officer, state trooper, special agent, supervisory special agent, assistant director of Criminal Investigation, and served as the 13th Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol until January, 2019. He was appointed DPS Cabinet Secretary by Gov. Kristi Noem.
On October 28, 2019, the president signed Executive Order No. 13896, having the Attorney General to create a Commission to explore modern issues affecting law enforcement that most impact the ability of American policing to reduce crime.
“As criminal threats and social conditions have changed the responsibilities and roles of police officers, there is a need for a modern study of how law enforcement can best protect and serve American communities,” said Barr. “This is why the President instructed me to uncover opportunities for progress, improvement, and innovation.”
The Commission is to focus on the law enforcement officers who are tasked with reducing crime on a daily basis. The Commission is to research “important current issues facing law enforcement and the criminal justice system,” and recommend a variety of subjects for study, such as, but not limited to:
The challenges to law enforcement associated with mental illness, homelessness, substance abuse, and other social factors that influence crime and strain criminal justice resources;
The recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of law enforcement officers, including in rural and tribal communities;
Refusals by State and local prosecutors to enforce laws or prosecute categories of crimes;
The need to promote public confidence and respect for the law and law enforcement officers; and
The effects of technological innovations on law enforcement and the criminal justice system, including the challenges and opportunities presented by such innovations.
Commissioners, appointed by the Attorney General, are urban police chiefs, state prosecutors, county sheriffs, members of rural and tribal law enforcement, federal agents, U.S. Attorneys, and a state attorney general. Each member brings an expertise in formulating and shaping law enforcement policy and leading police departments and law enforcement organizations.
The Commission will meet monthly for the next year and then report its findings to the Attorney General, who will submit a final report to the president.
