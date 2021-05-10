The First United Methodist Church received a grant from the South Dakota Historical Society Deadwood Fund program to save and protect the massive and irreplaceable two-story stained-glass window, which is in need of repairs and refortifying.
“We cannot get that same window — ever,” Church Administrator Tanya Lieberman said. “We cannot get it replaced the exact way it is. The window is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. It cannot be replaced by duplication. It is a one of a kind. If something catastrophic happened, that would be it. I am sure that is why the Deadwood Fund grant was awarded.”
The church, at 117 North Central Ave. in Pierre, is supplying $13,000 and the Deadwood Fund awarded a matching $13,000 for the total cost of the project. Called the “Resurrection Window,” this huge glass-and-lead artwork is part of the exterior east wall of the building. Its sister window, the “Good Shepherd,” is on the west wall. Because of the narthex area addition built in 2006-2007 on the west side of the church, the “Good Shepherd” is now part of an interior wall.
“The ‘Good Shepherd’ has no condensation, no bowing, no plexiglass protective covering. It is all temperature regulated,” Lieberman said. “The stained-glass windows tell a story, and the window in need of protection is about the resurrection of Christ — that is why we celebrate Easter.”
In 1911, when the church was originally built, all the stained glass windows totaled $1,450. The full term for the style of the building is ‘Late Gothic Revival Ecclesiastical Architecture.” The style is a return to an emotional feeling in design, in contrast to the earlier Classical Revival style, which many say conveys a more scientific, technological feeling.
In 1999, the church paid $168,000 to remove, clean, do any needed repairs, and re-lead all the building’s stained-glass windows. During the same year, special sheets of plexiglass were professionally added to the exteriors of the east wall stained-glass windows, most notably the “Resurrection Window,” to add protection. Now, condensation and an almost unnoticeable settling has caused a slight bowing of one lower panel of the great window. The project has an immediateness, because glass does not safely bow.
Lieberman applied for the grant on Feb. 1 after noticing some shifting in the sanctuary windows and finding a little bit of crumbling “almost like sheetrock or paint dust.” Included in the required paperwork was all the documentation and the church’s Historic Preservation Plan.
“I was notified on May 3 that the grant request was accepted,” Lieberman said.
The first okay for the project — even before applying for the grant — had to go through the church’s Finance Team and Pastor Greg Kroger.
“We are looking at August-September of this year to start the work, and are looking toward its conclusion by, or before, April of next year,” Lieberman said.
The terms of the grant state the project must be completed by April 2022.
The Associated Crafts and Willet Hauser Architectural Glass company in Minnesota was chosen for the project. The church had previously done business with them, and was pleased. Another company looked into quit working on stained-glass windows all together. A third company did not even provide a bid.
The plexiglass will be replaced with acrylic, and tiny ‘breather tubes’ will prevent any future condensation. The wooden, white window frame will be redone and repainted. A new metal frame outside of the wooden frame will also be painted white. The bowing glass section will be carefully flattened, and then reinstalled.
The Deadwood Fund program is funded by a portion of the gambling revenue generated in Deadwood. By sharing the Deadwood historic preservation monies, the Deadwood Fund program enables applicants from throughout the state to extend their financial resources to preserve important pieces of South Dakota history. Grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 given to projects that retain, restore or rehabilitate historic buildings, structures and archaeology sites in South Dakota for commercial, residential or public purposes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.